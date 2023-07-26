Midweek Losses for Corn Futures

The corn market pressed the downside on Wednesday and ended the session 10 1/2 to 17 1/4 cents in the red. The Sep and Dec contracts saw 3% losses, though Dec is still up 12 cents WTD.

The EIA reported ethanol output averaged 1.094m barrels per day for the week that ended 7/21. That was a 24k bpd increase for the week, and stocks were up by 62k barrels to 23.228 million.

Trade estimates for weekly corn export sales range 100k to 500k MT for old crop. Analysts expect the FAS will also show between 200k and 500k MT of new crop bookings for the week that ended 7/20.

Ukraine’s UkrAgroConsult estimates the max monthly shipment capabilities at 5 MMT for Ukrainian grain under the current circumstances.

Brazil’s AgRural reported corn harvest at 47% for the C-S region’s 2nd crop. That is up from 36% last week and compares to 62% last year.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $5.40 1/4, down 17 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.83 3/4, down 17 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.48 1/4, down 17 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.59, down 16 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.