Midweek Hogs to Follow Triple Digit Losses

Lean hog futures went home with triple digit losses out to June ’24. Feb was down the most with a $1.47 loss of 1.9%. Feb futures are still within last week’s range, but are otherwise at their lowest level since late May. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped another $1.87 to $91.65. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped 80 cents to $98.81 on 8/18.

Pork cutout futures also dropped triple digits on the day with $1.05 to $1.32 losses. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday afternoon was $1.56 weaker to $103.65. was $1.07 weaker in the AM report to $104.14. Bellies were down by $9.89. USDA’s estimate for FI hog slaughter was 476k head on Tuesday. That set the week to date total at 947k head after a slight downward revision to Monday. Last week’s pace was 937k and the same week last year was running 964k head.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $79.575, down $1.050,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.350, down $1.375

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $91.325, down $1.050,

