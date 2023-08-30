Midweek Hog Trade Follows Long Liquidation Tues

Lean hog futures ended the session mixed but mostly lower on Tuesday. The deferred contracts were 5 to 27 cents higher, while the October contract dropped by $1.12 on profit taking. Preliminary open interest dropped 2,738 contracts for October delivery. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $84.62 in the Tuesday PM report. CME’s Lean Hog Index was another $1.22 lower on 8/24 at $96.40.

Pork cutout futures ended the day with $0.40 to $1.00 lower on Tuesday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down by $1.29 in the AM report to $94.76. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head, 5k more than last week but 6k head under the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $80.725, down $1.125,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.825, down $0.600

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.100, down $1.000,

