Midweek Giveback for Cattle Market

Cattle is trading $0.90 to $1.35 weaker across the nearby contracts at midday. August options are nearing expiration ahead of the deliveries next week – preliminary OI was only 34,808 contracts as of Tuesday’s settle. The FCE auction had no sales between the $177 bids and $180+ asks on the 1,412 head listed. Front month feeder cattle are also weaker with $1.87 to $2.42 losses on the board. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 83 cents to $244.69 for 7/31.

The Wholesale Boxed Beef report quoted Choice boxes $4.32 higher and Select boxes $1.87 higher. USDA estimated Federally Inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head for Tuesday. That set the week’s total at 248k head, a 1k lead over both last week and the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $178.150, down $1.350,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $180.450, down $1.375,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.525, down $1.100,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $180.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $246.425, down $2.050

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.775, down $2.125

