Midweek Gains in Cotton Market

Nearby cotton futures are up by 47 to 70 points. Dec is off the high at midday by 75 points so far.

The Cotlook A Index was back up by 195 points to 98.35c for 9/28. The Seam reported 4,009 bales were sold online at an average gross price of 79.73 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents. ICE Certified Stocks were 29,701 bales on 9/22.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 88.54, up 36 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 89.15, up 59 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 89.39, up 54 points

