Midweek Fading in Cotton Futures

The cotton market is down by triple digits on 2.1% to 2.4% losses so far. Dec contracts are 15 points from their low at midday with a 2c loss, and have flipped back to net red for the week’s move.

The monthly NASS Cotton Systems report withheld the June consumption data due to confidentiality. Stocks had only declined by 4 RBs from May to 2,853 RBs.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 94.9 cents/lb on July 31. The AWP is set at 69.74 cents/lb, effective through Thursday. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 7/31.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.11, down 211 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.3, down 205 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 84.37, down 198 points

