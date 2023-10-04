Midweek Cotton Fading

Front month cotton futures are off both the session highs and session lows, with midday prices 25 to 39 point losses so far. That has Dec at a breakeven for the week’s move so far.

The Seam reported 1,826 bales were sold online for an average gross price of 81.49 cents on 10/2. The Cotlook A Index dropped 150 points to 97.35 cents. The AWP for cotton is 72.27 cents/lb., effective through Thursday. ICE Certified Stocks increased another 2.4k bales to 37,512 as of 9/28.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.13, down 30 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.99, down 28 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.53, down 36 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

