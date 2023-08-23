News & Insights

Midweek Corn Rally Limits Week’s Drop

August 23, 2023 — 05:44 pm EDT

Corn was back up by 7 ½ to 11 cents on Wednesday. That left the Dec contract’s net move at a 2 ½ cent loss for the week. December contracts have printed double digit trading ranges for each of the last 9 sessions, resulting in a net 6c loss. September corn options expire on Friday. 

Pre-report estimates for corn export business range 0-250k MT for old crop and 200k to 500k MT for new crop. 

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol producers averaged 1.048 million bpd during the week that ended 8/18. That was a 21k bpd drop from the week prior’s output. Ethanol stocks tightened by 645k barrels to 22.79 million. 

Day 2 of the ProFarmer Crop Tour put the Indiana average corn yield at 180.89 bpa, 1.54% below the 3-year average. For Nebraska, scouts had an average of 167.22 bpa. 2.78% below the 3-year average for the tour.  

Pre-report estimates for StatsCan corn production range from 13.9 MMT to 15.7 MMT for corn. The average is to see 14.8 MMT, compared to the 14.54 MMT grown last year. 

Sep 23 Corn  closed at $4.76 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $5.11, up 9 cents,

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $4.90 1/2, up 11 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $5.03 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents,


