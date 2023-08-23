News & Insights

Stocks

Midweek Cattle Trading in the Black

August 23, 2023 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month cattle prices are firm through midday, but in the black. Gains are limited to 45 cents for the fats, as Oct has seen a $1.63 range. Feeders are trading mixed but mostly higher with gains limited to 20 cents across the nearbys. USDA had no cash trade to report on Tuesday. Last week’s business was $178-179 for the South and $185-188 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 27 cents to $244.96 on 8/21.  

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Wednesday morning were $317.48 in Choice, up by 43 cents, and were $292.06 in Select, up by $2.55. USDA estimated Tuesday cattle slaughter at 124k head for a weekly running total of 246k. That is 2k more than last week but down 4,000 head from the same week last year. 

Aug 23 Cattle  are at $178.425, up $0.475,

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $179.075, up $0.450,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $183.300, up $0.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.96 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $245.475, down $0.025

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $249.050, up $0.050


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.