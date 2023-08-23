Midweek Cattle Trading in the Black

Front month cattle prices are firm through midday, but in the black. Gains are limited to 45 cents for the fats, as Oct has seen a $1.63 range. Feeders are trading mixed but mostly higher with gains limited to 20 cents across the nearbys. USDA had no cash trade to report on Tuesday. Last week’s business was $178-179 for the South and $185-188 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 27 cents to $244.96 on 8/21.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Wednesday morning were $317.48 in Choice, up by 43 cents, and were $292.06 in Select, up by $2.55. USDA estimated Tuesday cattle slaughter at 124k head for a weekly running total of 246k. That is 2k more than last week but down 4,000 head from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $178.425, up $0.475,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $179.075, up $0.450,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $183.300, up $0.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.96 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $245.475, down $0.025

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.050, up $0.050

