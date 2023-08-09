Midweek Beans Close in Black

News & Insights

August 09, 2023

The soy futures market ended with gains in the beans and oil while soymeal dropped. The front month Soymeal futures market closed $3.10 to $6.90 in the red on Wednesday, leaving the Sep contract at a $9.90 loss for the week’s move. Soybean prices were 1 1/2 to 4 1/4 cents higher on the day, that has Nov futures at a 24 3/4 cent loss relative to the Friday settle. Wednesday’s  Soybean Oil futures closed with 21 to 43 point gains.

USDA announced a private export sale for 251k MT of new crop beans to China in a mandatory announcement this morning. Analysts estimate between 0 and 300k MT of old crop US beans were booked during the week that ended 8/3. New crop soybean sales are expected to be at least 300k MT and as much as 1.5 MMT. Soymeal export sales are estimated between 150k MT and 600k MT, with 0-20k MT expected for BO.  The Weekly Export Sales report will be out tomorrow morning. 

The European Commission reported soybean imports at 1.09 MMT through 8/6, trailing last year’s 1.37 MMT pace. 

Brazil’s Safras and Mercado reported 76% of the 22/23 soybean crop has been sold, compared to 80% last season and 84% on average. Sales for 23/24 delivery were marked at 14% compared to 24% on average. 

Sep 23 Soybeans  closed at $13.55 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $13.11 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nov 23 Soybeans  closed at $13.08 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.18 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,


