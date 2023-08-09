Midweek Beans Close in Black

The soy futures market ended with gains in the beans and oil while soymeal dropped. The front month Soymeal futures market closed $3.10 to $6.90 in the red on Wednesday, leaving the Sep contract at a $9.90 loss for the week’s move. Soybean prices were 1 1/2 to 4 1/4 cents higher on the day, that has Nov futures at a 24 3/4 cent loss relative to the Friday settle. Wednesday’s Soybean Oil futures closed with 21 to 43 point gains.

USDA announced a private export sale for 251k MT of new crop beans to China in a mandatory announcement this morning. Analysts estimate between 0 and 300k MT of old crop US beans were booked during the week that ended 8/3. New crop soybean sales are expected to be at least 300k MT and as much as 1.5 MMT. Soymeal export sales are estimated between 150k MT and 600k MT, with 0-20k MT expected for BO. The Weekly Export Sales report will be out tomorrow morning.

The European Commission reported soybean imports at 1.09 MMT through 8/6, trailing last year’s 1.37 MMT pace.

Brazil’s Safras and Mercado reported 76% of the 22/23 soybean crop has been sold, compared to 80% last season and 84% on average. Sales for 23/24 delivery were marked at 14% compared to 24% on average.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.55 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.11 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.08 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.18 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.