Midway Ltd Issues Unquoted Performance Rights to Employees

November 29, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

Midway Ltd has announced the issuance of 126,024 unquoted performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on rewarding and retaining talent. This move could potentially impact Midway’s future performance and investor interest. The securities will not be listed on the ASX.

