Midway Ltd Issues Unquoted Performance Rights to Employees

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Midway Ltd has announced the issuance of 126,024 unquoted performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on rewarding and retaining talent. This move could potentially impact Midway’s future performance and investor interest. The securities will not be listed on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:MWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.