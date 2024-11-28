News & Insights

Midway Ltd Announces Buyout Offer and Strategic Partnerships

November 28, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

Midway Ltd has announced a pivotal year marked by a lucrative offer from River Capital to take the company private, offering shareholders a significant premium on their shares. The company has also secured strategic partnerships, including a groundbreaking collaboration with Rio Tinto on biodiesel production, highlighting its commitment to innovation and sustainability. These developments, alongside their ongoing projects such as the Tiwi Island initiative, position Midway for enhanced future growth.

