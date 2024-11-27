Midway Limited AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Midway Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw all resolutions passed with overwhelming support, including the re-election of directors and the issuance of performance rights to the Managing Director. This strong vote of confidence reflects investor trust in Midway’s strategic direction as one of Australia’s largest woodfibre processors and exporters.

For further insights into AU:MWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.