Midway Limited AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

November 27, 2024 — 10:59 pm EST

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

Midway Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw all resolutions passed with overwhelming support, including the re-election of directors and the issuance of performance rights to the Managing Director. This strong vote of confidence reflects investor trust in Midway’s strategic direction as one of Australia’s largest woodfibre processors and exporters.

