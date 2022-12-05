Energy infrastructure investments are favored by investors for their attractive yields while also maintaining a low correlation to other income-oriented investments.

Despite elevated inflationary pressures and tightening monetary policies weighing on markets, the energy industry is wrapping up a strong year, with global supply constraints and ongoing demand keeping oil prices elevated.

In the upcoming December 6 webcast, Midstream/MLPs: Can the Tailwinds Continue into 2023?, Stacey Morris, head of energy research at VettaFi, Lindsey Gerard, strategic investment partnerships at SS&C ALPS Advisors, and Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, will review energy markets, outline the potential path ahead, and highlight opportunities in the midstream energy infrastructure sector.

During the webcast, Morris, Gerard, and Rosenbluth will discuss the macro tailwinds complementing positive company-level developments, including strong free cash flow generation, and why midstream companies remain well positioned in an inflationary and rising interest rate environment.

Other topics covered during the December 6 webcast will include how energy infrastructure companies are returning cash to investors, how policy support from the Inflation Reduction Act can benefit midstream’s clean energy efforts, and where midstream investments fit in a diversified portfolio

Two energy infrastructure investment offerings that will be discussed include the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR).

Financial advisors interested in learning more about the energy infrastructure sector can register for the Tuesday, December 6 webcast here.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi, which also owns the index provider for ENFR and AMLP. VettaFi is not the sponsor of ENFR and AMLP, but VettaFi’s affiliate receives an index licensing fee from the ETF sponsor.

