Midstream ETFs AMLP and ENFR Announce Q2 Distributions

SS&C ALPS Advisors’ midstream ETFs have declared second quarter distributions, continuing the segment’s strong record of generating attractive income for investors.

The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) on Thursday declared second quarter 2023 distributions of $0.86 and $0.30782, respectively. The dividends are therefore payable on May 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2023, according to statements from SS&C ALPS Advisors.

“The latest dividend announcements from midstream MLPs and corporations reflected continued strength, with multiple examples of growth,” Stacey Morris, head of energy research at VettaFi, said. “Companies continue to return excess cash flow to investors through dividends and buybacks.”

AMLP increased its distribution by 11.7% over the first quarter of 2023. This is the sixth consecutive quarter that AMLP has increased its distribution. ENFR’s second quarter distribution declined slightly compared to its first quarter distribution of $0.31493.

AMLP has a dividend yield of 8.03% and ENFR of 5.99% as of May 10, according to SS&C ALPS Advisors.

Under the Hood of AMLP and ENFR

AMLP delivers exposure to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI). The index is a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted composite of energy infrastructure MLPs that earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities.

ENFR provides exposure to the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI), a composite of North American midstream energy infrastructure companies. The index includes corporations and MLPs, engaged in the pipeline transportation, storage, and processing of energy commodities.

Notably, no constituents in AMZI or AMEI have cut their dividends since July 2021. Underlying fundamentals for the midstream space have remained strong, Morris said.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Energy Infrastructure Channel .

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”). VettaFi is the index provider for AMLP and ENFR, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, AMLP and ENFR are not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of AMLP and ENFR.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.