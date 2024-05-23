Midnight Sun Secures Funding for Copper Exploration

Midnight Sun Mining (TSE:MMA) has released an update.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has successfully completed a $10 million private placement to fund its ambitious exploration projects and future working capital needs. Selling over 45 million units at $0.22 each, the company is poised to aggressively advance its copper project in Zambia, including partnerships with KoBold Metals and First Quantum Minerals. The additional capital bolsters Midnight Sun’s exploration strategy, targeting key assets to unlock value for its stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:MMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.