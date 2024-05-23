News & Insights

Midnight Sun Secures Funding for Copper Exploration

May 23, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Midnight Sun Mining (TSE:MMA) has released an update.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. has successfully completed a $10 million private placement to fund its ambitious exploration projects and future working capital needs. Selling over 45 million units at $0.22 each, the company is poised to aggressively advance its copper project in Zambia, including partnerships with KoBold Metals and First Quantum Minerals. The additional capital bolsters Midnight Sun’s exploration strategy, targeting key assets to unlock value for its stakeholders.

