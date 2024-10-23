Midnight Sun Mining Secures Extension for Zambian Project

Midnight Sun Mining (TSE:MMA) has released an update.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp has received an additional 14-day extension to complete the site verification report for its exploration project in Zambia. This extension allows more time for inspectors from the Geological Survey Department to finalize their assessment. The company is focused on developing its promising Solwezi Project located in a key copper-producing region.

