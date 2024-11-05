Midnight Sun Mining Granted Extension for Zambian Project

Midnight Sun Mining (TSE:MMA) has released an update.

Midnight Sun Mining has received a 14-day extension from the Zambian Ministry of Mines to complete a site verification report for their Solwezi Project, located in the copper-rich Zambia-Congo Copperbelt. This extension follows a series of inspections by the Geological Survey Department of Zambia, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to explore and develop new copper deposits in the region.

