Midland States Completes Divestiture of Origination Platform

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI divested its commercial FHA origination platform to Dwight Capital, a nationwide mortgage banking firm based in New York. The company expects to make no profit or loss from the transaction, as the purchase price will be adjusted with the amount of goodwill remaining outstanding.

The originations platform was part of Midland States’ subsidiary, Love Funding’s business. Notably, the servicing portfolio of $3.9 billion (as of Jun 30, 2020), which includes nearly $284 million in low-cost deposits, will continue to be serviced by Midland States Bank.

The move forms part of Midland States’ efforts to improve efficiency and reduce volatility in its financial performance. Per CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig, the divesture will help reduce volatility in earnings and free up capital, which can be used to invest in more profitable avenues.

“This transaction reflects our ongoing efforts to evaluate all aspects of our operations for opportunities to enhance efficiencies, increase our focus on the more profitable areas of our business, and improve our overall financial performance,” said Ludwig.

Also, Jeff Mefford, executive vice president of the bank, said, “Our loan servicing team, which we will retain, has also played an integral part in Love Funding’s success, as commercial loan servicing is an important part of our goal of having steady, predictable revenue and low-cost deposits.”

Our Take

Midland States’ business-restructuring strategies are expected to support financials. However, lower interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on net interest margin, in turn, hurting revenue growth to some extent.

Shares of Midland States have lost 48.8% so far this year compared with a 36.4% decline recorded by the industry.





Currently, Midland States carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

There has been a rise in restructuring activities in the finance sector. Last month, Hilltop Holdings Inc. HTH completed the divesture of its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, to Align Financial Holdings, LLC.

Associated Banc-Corp ASB closed the deal to sell its insurance business, Associated Benefits & Risk Consulting, to USI Insurance Services LLC for $265.8 million in cash.

Meanwhile, Enterprise Financial EFSC inked a deal to acquire Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings. The transaction is expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.