Midland States Bancorp's Preferred Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/16/26

March 12, 2026 — 01:37 pm EDT

On 3/16/26, Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A (Symbol: MSBIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of MSBIP's recent share price of $25.43, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of MSBIP to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when MSBIP shares open for trading on 3/16/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.65%, which compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSBIP shares, versus MSBI:

Below is a dividend history chart for MSBIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4844 on Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A:

In Thursday trading, Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A (Symbol: MSBIP) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MSBI) are off about 1.2%.

