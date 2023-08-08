Midland States Bancorp Reset Rate Preferred Series A Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A (Symbol: MSBIP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9376), with shares changing hands as low as $24.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.81% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MSBIP was trading at a 2.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.16% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MSBIP, showing historical dividend payments on Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A (Symbol: MSBIP) is currently up about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MSBI) are down about 1.9%.

