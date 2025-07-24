Stocks
MSBI

Midland States Bancorp Reports $9.8 Million Net Income for Second Quarter 2025

July 24, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Midland States Bancorp reports second quarter 2025 net income of $9.8 million, improving credit quality and profitability metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, a decline from $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2024, but a recovery from a substantial loss of $143.2 million in the previous quarter due to goodwill impairment. The company saw improvements in credit quality, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 1.56% of total assets and a notable reduction in substandard loans. Despite higher net charge-offs primarily in their specialty finance portfolio, pre-provision net revenue rose to $32.2 million, and the net interest margin improved to 3.56%. Total loans increased modestly, along with favorable trends in wealth management, while deposits remained stable. CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig expressed optimism about ongoing strategic initiatives and expected continued profitability growth throughout 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Midland States Bancorp reported a significant recovery in net income, demonstrating improvement from a net loss of $143.2 million in the previous quarter to a net income of $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • The company achieved a reduction in nonperforming assets to 1.56% of total assets, down from 2.08% in the prior quarter, indicating improved asset quality.
  • Overall capital levels improved, with total capital to risk-weighted assets at 14.50%, significantly above regulatory minimums, reflecting a solid capital position.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.56%, promoting profitability through enhanced net interest income as funding costs decreased.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income available to common shareholders decreased significantly from $23.5 million in Q2 2024 to $9.8 million in Q2 2025, reflecting a troubling decline in profitability.
  • Net charge-offs increased notably to $29.9 million for the second quarter, indicating potential ongoing credit quality issues, particularly in the specialty finance portfolio.
  • Despite recent improvements in nonperforming assets, the overall provision for credit losses was still substantial at $17.4 million for the quarter, suggesting persistent concerns about loan performance.

FAQ

What were Midland States Bancorp's net income results for Q2 2025?

Midland States Bancorp reported a net income of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.

How did net interest margin perform in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.56%, up 7 basis points from the previous quarter.

What changes occurred in nonperforming assets during Q2 2025?

Nonperforming assets decreased to $111 million, or 1.56% of total assets, down from 2.08% in Q1 2025.

How did total loans and deposits perform as of June 30, 2025?

Total loans increased to $5.06 billion, while total deposits rose to $5.95 billion compared to the previous quarter.

What key strategic initiatives did Midland States Bancorp discuss for the future?

The company highlighted plans to improve credit quality and grow the common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 10.0%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $MSBI Data Alerts


Sign Up

$MSBI Insider Trading Activity

$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.
  • DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $19,000
  • JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MSBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 01/28/2025

Full Release



EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.



This also compares to a net loss of $143.2 million, or $6.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, which included impairment of goodwill of $154.0 million.




2025


Second


Quarter Results





  • Net income available to common shareholders of


    $9.8 million


    , or


    $0.44


    per diluted share, for the


    second quarter of 2025




  • Adjusted earnings of


    $9.8 million


    , or


    $0.44


    per diluted share, compared to


    $10.8 million


    , or


    $0.49


    per diluted share, in prior quarter




  • Pre-provision net revenue of


    $32.2 million


    , or


    $1.48


    per diluted share, for the


    second quarter of 2025


    compared to


    $27.0 million


    , or


    $1.24


    per diluted share, for the


    first quarter of 2025




  • Net interest margin of 3.56%, compared to 3.49% in prior quarter




  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56%, compared to 2.08% in prior quarter




  • Total capital to risk-weighted assets of


    14.50%


    and common equity tier 1 capital of


    9.02%





Discussion of Outlook; President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey G. Ludwig:



“Second quarter marked a notable step in returning Midland to a more normalized operating environment, with progress on several strategic initiatives ranging from growing our community bank to further improving our credit quality. Capital levels increased quarter-over-quarter, and we continue to target growing our common equity tier 1 capital ratio to our target of 10.0%.



During the quarter, we had limited new substandard or nonperforming loans identified, and importantly saw our non-performing assets decrease to $111 million, or 1.56% of total assets, versus $151 million, or 2.08% of total assets in the first quarter. After quarter-end, the bank successfully exited two larger non-performing relationships in July totaling $29 million, which all else equal would bring our non-performing asset ratio down another 41 basis points. Tighter underwriting standards in our equipment finance and specialty finance portfolios have already begun to meaningfully reduce our exposure to these higher-risk portfolios. In addition, we completed the previously announced sale of our GreenSky loans in April further improving our capital and liquidity.



Profitability trends were also favorable in the second quarter, with net interest margin expanding 7 basis points to 3.56%, pre-provision net revenue growing to $32.2 million, and strong contribution from our wealth management platform. We expect further improvement in profitability over the balance of 2025.”





Key Points for




Second




Quarter and Outlook





Acceleration of Credit Clean-up; Tightened Underwriting Standards




  • Substandard accruing loans and nonperforming loans decreased to $58.5 million and $109.5 million at June 30, 2025, respectively. No significant new substandard or nonperforming loans were identified during the quarter.


  • Net charge-offs were $29.9 million for the quarter, including:


    • $13.9 million of charge-offs in our specialty finance portfolio, of which $10.2 million was specifically reserved for in a prior quarter


    • $4.7 million of fully reimbursed charge-offs related to our third party lending programs


    • $3.9 million of charge-offs in our equipment finance portfolio as we continue to see credit issues primarily in the trucking industry




  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of continued trends in the equipment finance portfolio.


  • Allowance for credit losses on loans was $92.7 million, or 1.83% of total loans.





The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Company’s loan portfolio asset quality as of June 30, 2025.


As of and for the Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,




2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


Asset Quality










Loans 30-89 days past due

$
40,959


$
48,221


$
43,681


$
55,329


$
54,045

Nonperforming loans


109,512



145,690



150,907



114,556



112,124

Nonperforming assets


111,174



151,264



157,409



126,771



123,774

Substandard accruing loans


58,478



77,620



84,058



167,549



135,555

Net charge-offs


29,854



16,878



112,776



22,302



13,883

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans


0.81
%


0.96
%


0.85
%


0.97
%


0.93
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


2.16
%


2.90
%


2.92
%


2.00
%


1.92
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.56
%


2.08
%


2.10
%


1.65
%


1.61
%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.83
%


2.10
%


2.15
%


2.64
%


2.67
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans


84.64
%


72.19
%


73.69
%


131.87
%


138.63
%

Net charge-offs to average loans


2.34
%


1.35
%


7.94
%


1.53
%


0.94
%
























Solid Growth Trends in Community Bank & Wealth Management




  • Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $5.06 billion, an increase of $46.6 million from March 31, 2025. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows:


    • Loans originated by our Community Bank increased $58.9 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2025. Pipelines remain strong and we continued to add to our sales teams in the second quarter.


    • Non-core loans originated through third-party programs increased $212.8 million from March 31, 2025, as a result of the financing of the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.


    • We continue to pursue an intentional decrease in our Specialty Finance loan portfolio, as we tighten credit standards. Balances in this loan portfolio decreased $173.3 million during the quarter.


    • Equipment finance portfolio balances declined $51.8 million during the quarter as we continue to reduce the overall balances in this unit and tighten underwriting standards.




  • Total deposits were $5.95 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $10.5 million from March 31, 2025. The increase in deposits reflects the following:


    • Commercial and public fund deposits increased $70.5 million and $127.8 million, respectively, in the quarter.


    • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $16.5 million in the quarter.


    • Retail and servicing deposits decreased $34.7 million and $56.9 million, respectively, in the quarter.


    • Brokered deposits, including both money market and time deposits, decreased by $109.4 million.


    • Servicing deposits decreased $284.4 million in July 2025 due to the acquisition of one of our servicing customers, expected to positively impact future margin.




  • Wealth Management revenue totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Assets under administration were $4.18 billion at June 30, 2025. The Company added three new sales positions in the second quarter of 2025 and continues to experience strong pipelines.




Net Interest Margin




  • Net interest margin was 3.56%, up 7 basis points compared to the first quarter, and we saw a continued decline in the cost of funding. Rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank in late 2024 continue to result in a lower cost of deposits for the Company, which fell to 2.19% in the second quarter of 2025.





The following table summarizes certain factors affecting the Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025.


For the Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


Interest-earning assets

Average


Balance

Interest &


Fees

Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest &


Fees

Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest &


Fees

Yield/


Rate

Cash and cash equivalents

$
67,326

$
716

4.27
%

$
68,671

$
718

4.24
%

$
65,250

$
875

5.40
%

Investment securities

(


1)


1,367,180


17,164

5.04



1,311,887


15,517

4.80



1,098,452


12,805

4.69

Loans

(


1)(2)


5,123,558


79,240

6.20



5,057,394


78,118

6.26



5,915,523


92,581

6.29

Loans held for sale


44,642


377

3.39



326,348


4,563

5.67



4,910


84

6.84

Nonmarketable equity securities


38,803


694

7.17



35,614


647

7.37



44,216


963

8.76

Total interest-earning assets


6,641,509


98,191

5.93



6,799,914


99,563

5.94



7,128,351


107,308

6.05

Noninterest-earning assets


513,801






667,940






669,370




Total assets

$
7,155,310





$
7,467,854





$
7,797,721
























Interest-Bearing Liabilities


















Interest-bearing deposits

$
4,845,609

$
32,290

2.67
%

$
5,074,007

$
34,615

2.77
%

$
5,101,365

$
39,476

3.11
%

Short-term borrowings


60,117


573

3.82



73,767


700

3.85



30,449


308

4.07

FHLB advances & other borrowings


363,505


3,766

4.16



299,578


3,163

4.28



500,758


5,836

4.69

Subordinated debt


77,757


1,394

7.19



77,752


1,387

7.23



93,090


1,265

5.47

Trust preferred debentures


51,439


1,206

9.40



51,283


1,200

9.49



50,921


1,358

10.73

Total interest-bearing liabilities


5,398,427


39,229

2.91



5,576,387


41,065

2.99



5,776,583


48,243

3.36

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,075,945






1,052,181






1,132,451




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


108,819






123,613






104,841




Shareholders’ equity


572,119






715,673






783,846




Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity

$
7,155,310





$
7,467,854





$
7,797,721
























Net Interest Margin



$
58,962

3.56
%



$
58,498

3.49
%



$
59,065

3.33
%





















Cost of Deposits





2.19
%





2.29
%





2.55
%


(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.






Trends in Noninterest Income and Expense




  • Noninterest income was $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 included credit enhancement income of $3.8 million, primarily related to an increase in charge-offs in our third-party loan origination and servicing program which were fully reimbursed by our program sponsor.


  • Noninterest expense was $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $203.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, which included goodwill impairment of $154.0 million. The Company continues to experience higher levels of professional services, legal fees and other expenses related to loan collections and the restatement of our financial statements.




Second


Quarter


2025


Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):


As of and for the Three Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,





2025




2025




2024




2024




2024

Return on average assets


0.67
%


(7.66
)%


(1.59
)%


1.05
%


1.33
%

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets

(


1)


1.81
%


1.47
%


1.83
%


2.21
%


2.07
%

Net interest margin


3.56
%


3.49
%


3.34
%


3.34
%


3.33
%

Efficiency ratio

(1)


60.60
%


64.29
%


62.31
%


53.61
%


55.79
%

Noninterest expense to average assets


2.80
%


11.02
%


3.04
%


2.56
%


2.62
%

Net charge-offs to average loans


2.34
%


1.35
%


7.94
%


1.53
%


0.94
%

Tangible book value per share at period end

(1)

$
20.68


$
20.54


$
19.83


$
22.70


$
21.07

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$
0.44


$
(6.58
)

$
(1.52
)

$
0.83


$
1.06

Common shares outstanding at period end


21,515,138



21,503,036



21,494,485



21,393,905



21,377,215

Trust assets under administration

$
4,181,180


$
4,101,414


$
4,153,080


$
4,268,539


$
3,996,175


(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.






Capital



At June 30, 2025, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

As of


June 30, 2025



Midland States Bank


Midland States


Bancorp, Inc.


Minimum Regulatory


Requirements



(2)

Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.74%

14.50%

10.50%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.49%

12.07%

8.50%

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.49%

9.02%

7.00%

Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.93%

9.59%

4.00%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1)
N/A

6.27%

N/A


(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.


(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.






About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.



Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.11 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.18 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.



These non-GAAP financial measures include “Pre-provision net revenue,” “Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share,” “Pre-provision net revenue to average assets,” “Efficiency ratio,” “Tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “Tangible book value per share.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.




Forward-Looking Statements



Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels, including currently anticipated levels of noninterest income and operating expenses. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions; the impact of federal trade policy, inflation, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.




CONTACTS:



Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)















As of




June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


Assets










Cash and cash equivalents

$
176,587


$
102,006


$
114,766


$
121,873


$
124,646

Investment securities


1,354,652



1,368,405



1,212,366



1,216,795



1,099,654

Loans


5,064,695



5,018,053



5,167,574



5,728,237



5,829,057

Allowance for credit losses on loans


(92,690
)


(105,176
)


(111,204
)


(151,067
)


(155,443
)

Total loans, net


4,972,005



4,912,877



5,056,370



5,577,170



5,673,614

Loans held for sale


7,899



287,821



344,947



8,001



5,555

Premises and equipment, net


86,240



86,719



85,710



84,672



83,040

Other real estate owned


393



4,183



4,941



8,646



8,304

Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value


16,720



17,278



17,842



18,400



18,902

Goodwill


7,927



7,927



161,904



161,904



161,904

Other intangible assets, net


10,362



11,189



12,100



13,052



14,003

Company-owned life insurance


214,392



212,336



211,168



209,193



207,211

Credit enhancement asset


5,800



5,615



16,804



20,633



18,202

Other assets


254,901



268,448



267,891



263,850



293,039

Total assets

$
7,107,878


$
7,284,804


$
7,506,809


$
7,704,189


$
7,708,074













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$
1,074,212


$
1,090,707


$
1,055,564


$
1,050,617


$
1,108,521

Interest-bearing deposits


4,872,707



4,845,727



5,141,679



5,206,219



5,009,502

Total deposits


5,946,919



5,936,434



6,197,243



6,256,836



6,118,023

Short-term borrowings


8,654



40,224



87,499



13,849



7,208

FHLB advances and other borrowings


345,000



498,000



258,000



425,000



600,000

Subordinated debt


77,759



77,754



77,749



82,744



91,656

Trust preferred debentures


51,518



51,358



51,205



51,058



50,921

Other liabilities


104,323



109,597



124,266



103,481



103,487

Total liabilities


6,534,173



6,713,367



6,795,962



6,932,968



6,971,295

Total shareholders’ equity


573,705



571,437



710,847



771,221



736,779

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
7,107,878


$
7,284,804


$
7,506,809


$
7,704,189


$
7,708,074





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)















For the Three Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025



2025




2024




2024




2024

Net interest income:










Interest income

$
97,924

$
99,355


$
104,470


$
108,994


$
107,138

Interest expense


39,229


41,065



45,900



49,884



48,243

Net interest income


58,695


58,290



58,570



59,110



58,895

Provision for credit losses:










Provision for credit losses on loans


17,369


10,850



74,183



17,925



8,482

Recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments





















(200
)

Total provision for credit losses


17,369


10,850



74,183



17,925



8,282

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


41,326


47,440



(15,613
)


41,185



50,613

Noninterest income:










Wealth management revenue


7,379


7,350



7,660



7,104



6,801

Service charges on deposit accounts


3,351


3,305



3,506



3,411



3,121

Interchange revenue


3,463


3,151



3,528



3,506



3,563

Residential mortgage banking revenue


756


676



637



697



557

Income on company-owned life insurance


2,068


2,334



1,975



1,981



1,925

Loss on sales of investment securities, net











(34
)


(44
)


(152
)

Credit enhancement income (loss)


3,848


(578
)


15,810



14,206



14,328

Other income


2,669


1,525



2,289



2,684



1,841

Total noninterest income


23,534


17,763



35,371



33,545



31,984

Noninterest expense:










Salaries and employee benefits


25,685


26,416



22,283



24,382



22,872

Occupancy and equipment


4,166


4,498



4,286



4,393



3,964

Data processing


7,035


6,919



7,278



6,955



7,205

Professional services


2,792


2,741



1,580



1,744



2,243

Impairment on goodwill






153,977
















Amortization of intangible assets


827


911



952



951



1,016

Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets











7,601











FDIC insurance


1,422


1,463



1,383



1,402



1,219

Other expense


8,065


6,080



13,336



9,937



12,265

Total noninterest expense


49,992


203,005



58,699



49,764



50,784

Income (loss) before income taxes


14,868


(137,802
)


(38,941
)


24,966



31,813

Income tax expense (benefit)


2,844


3,172



(8,172
)


4,535



6,094

Net income (loss)


12,024


(140,974
)


(30,769
)


20,431



25,719

Preferred stock dividends


2,228


2,228



2,228



2,229



2,228

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$
9,796

$
(143,202
)

$
(32,997
)

$
18,202


$
23,491












Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$
0.44

$
(6.58
)

$
(1.52
)

$
0.83


$
1.06

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$
0.44

$
(6.58
)

$
(1.52
)

$
0.83


$
1.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding


21,820,190


21,795,570



21,748,428



21,675,818



21,731,195

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


21,820,190


21,795,570



21,753,711



21,678,242



21,734,849



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)(continued)















As of




June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Loan Portfolio Mix










Commercial loans

$
1,178,792

$
879,286

$
934,847

$
879,590

$
955,667

Equipment finance loans


364,526


390,276


416,970


442,552


461,409

Equipment finance leases


347,155


373,168


391,390


417,531


428,659

Commercial FHA warehouse lines


1,068






8,004


50,198




Total commercial loans and leases


1,891,541


1,642,730


1,751,211


1,789,871


1,845,735

Commercial real estate


2,412,761


2,592,325


2,591,664


2,510,472


2,421,505

Construction and land development


258,729


264,966


299,842


422,253


476,528

Residential real estate


361,261


373,095


380,557


378,658


378,393

Consumer


140,403


144,937


144,300


626,983


706,896

Total loans

$
5,064,695

$
5,018,053

$
5,167,574

$
5,728,237

$
5,829,057













Loan Portfolio Segment










Regions










Eastern

$
901,848

$
897,792

$
899,611

$
902,993

$
884,343

Northern


753,590


747,028


714,562


730,752


724,782

Southern


778,124


711,787


720,188


694,810


699,893

St. Louis


884,685


902,743


868,190


850,327


825,291

Total Community Bank


3,318,247


3,259,350


3,202,551


3,178,882


3,134,309

Specialty finance


701,244


874,567


1,038,238


1,018,961


1,107,508

Equipment finance


711,681


763,444


808,359


860,083


890,068

Non-core loan program and other

(


1)


333,523


120,692


118,426


670,311


697,172

Total loans

$
5,064,695

$
5,018,053

$
5,167,574

$
5,728,237

$
5,829,057













Deposit Portfolio Mix










Noninterest-bearing demand

$
1,074,212

$
1,090,707

$
1,055,564

$
1,050,617

$
1,108,521

Interest-bearing:










Checking


2,180,717


2,161,282


2,378,256


2,389,970


2,343,533

Money market


1,216,357


1,154,403


1,173,630


1,187,139


1,143,668

Savings


511,470


522,663


507,305


510,260


538,462

Time


818,813


818,732


822,981


849,413


852,415

Brokered time


145,350


188,647


259,507


269,437


131,424

Total deposits

$
5,946,919

$
5,936,434

$
6,197,243

$
6,256,836

$
6,118,023













Deposit Portfolio by Channel










Retail

$
2,811,838

$
2,846,494

$
2,749,650

$
2,695,077

$
2,742,494

Commercial


1,145,369


1,074,837


1,209,815


1,218,657


1,217,068

Public Funds


618,172


490,374


505,912


574,704


568,889

Wealth & Trust


304,626


301,251


340,615


332,242


298,659

Servicing


785,659


842,567


896,436


958,662


931,892

Brokered Deposits


248,707


358,063


473,451


390,558


238,708

Other


32,548


22,848


21,364


86,936


120,313

Total deposits

$
5,946,919

$
5,936,434

$
6,197,243

$
6,256,836

$
6,118,023


(1) Non-core loan programs refer to loan portfolios originated through third parties or capital markets, including loans to finance the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.


RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)













Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation















For the Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


(dollars in thousands, expect per share data)


2025



2025



2024



2024



2024

Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense - GAAP

$
14,868


$
(137,802
)

$
(38,941
)

$
24,966


$
31,813

Adjustments to noninterest income:










Loss on sales of investment securities, net












34



44



152

Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt












13



(77
)


(167
)

Total adjustments to noninterest income












47



(33
)


(15
)

Adjustments to noninterest expense:










Impairment on goodwill







(153,977
)















Total adjustments to noninterest expense







(153,977
)















Adjusted earnings (loss) pre tax - non-GAAP


14,868



16,175



(38,894
)


24,933



31,798

Adjusted earnings (loss) tax (benefit) expense


2,844



3,172



(8,159
)


4,526



6,090

Adjusted earnings (loss) - non-GAAP


12,024



13,003



(30,735
)


20,407



25,708

Preferred stock dividends


2,228



2,228



2,228



2,229



2,228

Adjusted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders

$
9,796


$
10,775


$
(32,963
)

$
18,178


$
23,480

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$
0.44


$
0.49


$
(1.52
)

$
0.82


$
1.06













Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation















For the Three Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2025




2025




2024




2024




2024

Income (loss) before income taxes

$
14,868


$
(137,802
)

$
(38,941
)

$
24,966


$
31,813

Provision for credit losses


17,369



10,850



74,183



17,925



8,282

Impairment on goodwill







153,977
















Pre-provision net revenue

$
32,237


$
27,025


$
35,242


$
42,891


$
40,095

Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share

$
1.48


$
1.24


$
1.62


$
1.98


$
1.84

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets


1.81
%


1.47
%


1.83
%


2.21
%


2.07
%




























































































































































































































































































































































































































MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.


RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)













Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation















For the Three Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2025




2025




2024




2024




2024

Noninterest expense - GAAP

$
49,992


$
203,005


$
58,699


$
49,764


$
50,784

Impairment on goodwill







(153,977
)















Adjusted noninterest expense

$
49,992


$
49,028


$
58,699


$
49,764


$
50,784












Net interest income - GAAP

$
58,695


$
58,290


$
58,570


$
59,110


$
58,895

Effect of tax-exempt income


267



208



220



205



170

Adjusted net interest income


58,962



58,498



58,790



59,315



59,065












Noninterest income - GAAP


23,534



17,763



35,371



33,545



31,984

Loss on sales of investment securities, net












34



44



152

Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt












13



(77
)


(167
)

Adjusted noninterest income


23,534



17,763



35,418



33,512



31,969












Adjusted total revenue

$
82,496


$
76,261


$
94,208


$
92,827


$
91,034













Efficiency ratio


60.60
%


64.29
%


62.31
%


53.61
%


55.79
%


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share















As of




June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity












Total shareholders' equity—GAAP

$
573,705


$
571,437


$
710,847


$
771,221


$
736,779

Adjustments:










Preferred Stock


(110,548
)


(110,548
)


(110,548
)


(110,548
)


(110,548
)

Goodwill


(7,927
)


(7,927
)


(161,904
)


(161,904
)


(161,904
)

Other intangible assets, net


(10,362
)


(11,189
)


(12,100
)


(13,052
)


(14,003
)

Tangible common equity


444,868



441,773



426,295



485,717



450,324













Total Assets to Tangible Assets:










Total assets—GAAP

$
7,107,878


$
7,284,804


$
7,506,809


$
7,704,189


$
7,708,074

Adjustments:










Goodwill


(7,927
)


(7,927
)


(161,904
)


(161,904
)


(161,904
)

Other intangible assets, net


(10,362
)


(11,189
)


(12,100
)


(13,052
)


(14,003
)

Tangible assets

$
7,089,589


$
7,265,688


$
7,332,805


$
7,529,233


$
7,532,167












Common Shares Outstanding


21,515,138



21,503,036



21,494,485



21,393,905



21,377,215













Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets


6.27
%


6.08
%


5.81
%


6.45
%


5.98
%


Tangible Book Value Per Share

$
20.68


$
20.54


$
19.83


$
22.70


$
21.07





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MSBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.