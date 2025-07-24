Midland States Bancorp Reports $9.8 Million Net Income for Second Quarter 2025

Midland States Bancorp reports second quarter 2025 net income of $9.8 million, improving credit quality and profitability metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, a decline from $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2024, but a recovery from a substantial loss of $143.2 million in the previous quarter due to goodwill impairment. The company saw improvements in credit quality, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 1.56% of total assets and a notable reduction in substandard loans. Despite higher net charge-offs primarily in their specialty finance portfolio, pre-provision net revenue rose to $32.2 million, and the net interest margin improved to 3.56%. Total loans increased modestly, along with favorable trends in wealth management, while deposits remained stable. CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig expressed optimism about ongoing strategic initiatives and expected continued profitability growth throughout 2025.

Potential Positives

Midland States Bancorp reported a significant recovery in net income, demonstrating improvement from a net loss of $143.2 million in the previous quarter to a net income of $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The company achieved a reduction in nonperforming assets to 1.56% of total assets, down from 2.08% in the prior quarter, indicating improved asset quality.

Overall capital levels improved, with total capital to risk-weighted assets at 14.50%, significantly above regulatory minimums, reflecting a solid capital position.

Net interest margin increased to 3.56%, promoting profitability through enhanced net interest income as funding costs decreased.

Potential Negatives

Net income available to common shareholders decreased significantly from $23.5 million in Q2 2024 to $9.8 million in Q2 2025, reflecting a troubling decline in profitability.

Net charge-offs increased notably to $29.9 million for the second quarter, indicating potential ongoing credit quality issues, particularly in the specialty finance portfolio.

Despite recent improvements in nonperforming assets, the overall provision for credit losses was still substantial at $17.4 million for the quarter, suggesting persistent concerns about loan performance.

FAQ

What were Midland States Bancorp's net income results for Q2 2025?

Midland States Bancorp reported a net income of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.

How did net interest margin perform in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.56%, up 7 basis points from the previous quarter.

What changes occurred in nonperforming assets during Q2 2025?

Nonperforming assets decreased to $111 million, or 1.56% of total assets, down from 2.08% in Q1 2025.

How did total loans and deposits perform as of June 30, 2025?

Total loans increased to $5.06 billion, while total deposits rose to $5.95 billion compared to the previous quarter.

What key strategic initiatives did Midland States Bancorp discuss for the future?

The company highlighted plans to improve credit quality and grow the common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 10.0%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MSBI Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MSBI Data Alerts

$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $19,000

JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MSBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 01/28/2025

Full Release



EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.





This also compares to a net loss of $143.2 million, or $6.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, which included impairment of goodwill of $154.0 million.







2025





Second





Quarter Results











Net income available to common shareholders of





$9.8 million





, or





$0.44





per diluted share, for the





second quarter of 2025











Adjusted earnings of





$9.8 million





, or





$0.44





per diluted share, compared to





$10.8 million





, or





$0.49





per diluted share, in prior quarter











Pre-provision net revenue of





$32.2 million





, or





$1.48





per diluted share, for the





second quarter of 2025





compared to





$27.0 million





, or





$1.24





per diluted share, for the





first quarter of 2025











Net interest margin of 3.56%, compared to 3.49% in prior quarter











Nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56%, compared to 2.08% in prior quarter











Total capital to risk-weighted assets of





14.50%





and common equity tier 1 capital of





9.02%











Discussion of Outlook; President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey G. Ludwig:







“Second quarter marked a notable step in returning Midland to a more normalized operating environment, with progress on several strategic initiatives ranging from growing our community bank to further improving our credit quality. Capital levels increased quarter-over-quarter, and we continue to target growing our common equity tier 1 capital ratio to our target of 10.0%.





During the quarter, we had limited new substandard or nonperforming loans identified, and importantly saw our non-performing assets decrease to $111 million, or 1.56% of total assets, versus $151 million, or 2.08% of total assets in the first quarter. After quarter-end, the bank successfully exited two larger non-performing relationships in July totaling $29 million, which all else equal would bring our non-performing asset ratio down another 41 basis points. Tighter underwriting standards in our equipment finance and specialty finance portfolios have already begun to meaningfully reduce our exposure to these higher-risk portfolios. In addition, we completed the previously announced sale of our GreenSky loans in April further improving our capital and liquidity.





Profitability trends were also favorable in the second quarter, with net interest margin expanding 7 basis points to 3.56%, pre-provision net revenue growing to $32.2 million, and strong contribution from our wealth management platform. We expect further improvement in profitability over the balance of 2025.”









Key Points for









Second









Quarter and Outlook











Acceleration of Credit Clean-up; Tightened Underwriting Standards









Substandard accruing loans and nonperforming loans decreased to $58.5 million and $109.5 million at June 30, 2025, respectively. No significant new substandard or nonperforming loans were identified during the quarter.



Substandard accruing loans and nonperforming loans decreased to $58.5 million and $109.5 million at June 30, 2025, respectively. No significant new substandard or nonperforming loans were identified during the quarter.



Net charge-offs were $29.9 million for the quarter, including:





$13.9 million of charge-offs in our specialty finance portfolio, of which $10.2 million was specifically reserved for in a prior quarter





$4.7 million of fully reimbursed charge-offs related to our third party lending programs





$3.9 million of charge-offs in our equipment finance portfolio as we continue to see credit issues primarily in the trucking industry







Net charge-offs were $29.9 million for the quarter, including:



Provision for credit losses on loans was $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of continued trends in the equipment finance portfolio.



Provision for credit losses on loans was $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of continued trends in the equipment finance portfolio.



Allowance for credit losses on loans was $92.7 million, or 1.83% of total loans.











The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Company’s loan portfolio asset quality as of June 30, 2025.



















As of and for the Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)

















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,





















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Asset Quality



















































Loans 30-89 days past due









$





40,959













$





48,221













$





43,681













$





55,329













$





54,045













Nonperforming loans













109,512

















145,690

















150,907

















114,556

















112,124













Nonperforming assets













111,174

















151,264

















157,409

















126,771

















123,774













Substandard accruing loans













58,478

















77,620

















84,058

















167,549

















135,555













Net charge-offs













29,854

















16,878

















112,776

















22,302

















13,883













Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans













0.81





%













0.96





%













0.85





%













0.97





%













0.93





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans













2.16





%













2.90





%













2.92





%













2.00





%













1.92





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













1.56





%













2.08





%













2.10





%













1.65





%













1.61





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans













1.83





%













2.10





%













2.15





%













2.64





%













2.67





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans













84.64





%













72.19





%













73.69





%













131.87





%













138.63





%









Net charge-offs to average loans













2.34





%













1.35





%













7.94





%













1.53





%













0.94





%



































































































Solid Growth Trends in Community Bank & Wealth Management









Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $5.06 billion, an increase of $46.6 million from March 31, 2025. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows:





Loans originated by our Community Bank increased $58.9 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2025. Pipelines remain strong and we continued to add to our sales teams in the second quarter.





Non-core loans originated through third-party programs increased $212.8 million from March 31, 2025, as a result of the financing of the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.





We continue to pursue an intentional decrease in our Specialty Finance loan portfolio, as we tighten credit standards. Balances in this loan portfolio decreased $173.3 million during the quarter.





Equipment finance portfolio balances declined $51.8 million during the quarter as we continue to reduce the overall balances in this unit and tighten underwriting standards.







Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $5.06 billion, an increase of $46.6 million from March 31, 2025. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows:



Total deposits were $5.95 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $10.5 million from March 31, 2025. The increase in deposits reflects the following:





Commercial and public fund deposits increased $70.5 million and $127.8 million, respectively, in the quarter.





Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $16.5 million in the quarter.





Retail and servicing deposits decreased $34.7 million and $56.9 million, respectively, in the quarter.





Brokered deposits, including both money market and time deposits, decreased by $109.4 million.





Servicing deposits decreased $284.4 million in July 2025 due to the acquisition of one of our servicing customers, expected to positively impact future margin.







Total deposits were $5.95 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $10.5 million from March 31, 2025. The increase in deposits reflects the following:



Wealth Management revenue totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Assets under administration were $4.18 billion at June 30, 2025. The Company added three new sales positions in the second quarter of 2025 and continues to experience strong pipelines.









Net Interest Margin









Net interest margin was 3.56%, up 7 basis points compared to the first quarter, and we saw a continued decline in the cost of funding. Rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank in late 2024 continue to result in a lower cost of deposits for the Company, which fell to 2.19% in the second quarter of 2025.











The following table summarizes certain factors affecting the Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025.



















For the Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)













June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













Interest-earning assets











Average





Balance









Interest &





Fees









Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest &





Fees









Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest &





Fees









Yield/





Rate









Cash and cash equivalents









$





67,326









$





716









4.27





%









$





68,671









$





718









4.24





%









$





65,250









$





875









5.40





%









Investment securities



(





1)















1,367,180













17,164









5.04

















1,311,887













15,517









4.80

















1,098,452













12,805









4.69













Loans



(





1)(2)















5,123,558













79,240









6.20

















5,057,394













78,118









6.26

















5,915,523













92,581









6.29













Loans held for sale













44,642













377









3.39

















326,348













4,563









5.67

















4,910













84









6.84













Nonmarketable equity securities













38,803













694









7.17

















35,614













647









7.37

















44,216













963









8.76













Total interest-earning assets













6,641,509













98,191









5.93

















6,799,914













99,563









5.94

















7,128,351













107,308









6.05













Noninterest-earning assets













513,801





























667,940





























669,370

























Total assets









$





7,155,310

























$





7,467,854

























$





7,797,721











































































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















































































Interest-bearing deposits









$





4,845,609









$





32,290









2.67





%









$





5,074,007









$





34,615









2.77





%









$





5,101,365









$





39,476









3.11





%









Short-term borrowings













60,117













573









3.82

















73,767













700









3.85

















30,449













308









4.07













FHLB advances & other borrowings













363,505













3,766









4.16

















299,578













3,163









4.28

















500,758













5,836









4.69













Subordinated debt













77,757













1,394









7.19

















77,752













1,387









7.23

















93,090













1,265









5.47













Trust preferred debentures













51,439













1,206









9.40

















51,283













1,200









9.49

















50,921













1,358









10.73













Total interest-bearing liabilities













5,398,427













39,229









2.91

















5,576,387













41,065









2.99

















5,776,583













48,243









3.36













Noninterest-bearing deposits













1,075,945





























1,052,181





























1,132,451

























Other noninterest-bearing liabilities













108,819





























123,613





























104,841

























Shareholders’ equity













572,119





























715,673





























783,846

























Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity









$





7,155,310

























$





7,467,854

























$





7,797,721











































































































Net Interest Margin



















$





58,962









3.56





%

















$





58,498









3.49





%

















$





59,065









3.33





%



























































































Cost of Deposits



























2.19





%

























2.29





%

























2.55





%









(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.





(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.











Trends in Noninterest Income and Expense









Noninterest income was $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 included credit enhancement income of $3.8 million, primarily related to an increase in charge-offs in our third-party loan origination and servicing program which were fully reimbursed by our program sponsor.



Noninterest income was $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 included credit enhancement income of $3.8 million, primarily related to an increase in charge-offs in our third-party loan origination and servicing program which were fully reimbursed by our program sponsor.



Noninterest expense was $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $203.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, which included goodwill impairment of $154.0 million. The Company continues to experience higher levels of professional services, legal fees and other expenses related to loan collections and the restatement of our financial statements.









Second





Quarter





2025





Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):





















As of and for the Three Months Ended





















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,

























2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024















Return on average assets













0.67





%













(7.66





)%













(1.59





)%













1.05





%













1.33





%









Pre-provision net revenue to average assets



(





1)















1.81





%













1.47





%













1.83





%













2.21





%













2.07





%









Net interest margin













3.56





%













3.49





%













3.34





%













3.34





%













3.33





%









Efficiency ratio



(1)















60.60





%













64.29





%













62.31





%













53.61





%













55.79





%









Noninterest expense to average assets













2.80





%













11.02





%













3.04





%













2.56





%













2.62





%









Net charge-offs to average loans













2.34





%













1.35





%













7.94





%













1.53





%













0.94





%









Tangible book value per share at period end



(1)











$





20.68













$





20.54













$





19.83













$





22.70













$





21.07













Diluted earnings (loss) per common share









$





0.44













$





(6.58





)









$





(1.52





)









$





0.83













$





1.06













Common shares outstanding at period end













21,515,138

















21,503,036

















21,494,485

















21,393,905

















21,377,215













Trust assets under administration









$





4,181,180













$





4,101,414













$





4,153,080













$





4,268,539













$





3,996,175













(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.











Capital







At June 30, 2025, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:















As of





June 30, 2025

















Midland States Bank













Midland States





Bancorp, Inc.













Minimum Regulatory





Requirements







(2)













Total capital to risk-weighted assets





13.74%









14.50%









10.50%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





12.49%









12.07%









8.50%









Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets





12.49%









9.02%









7.00%









Tier 1 leverage ratio





9.93%









9.59%









4.00%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)







N/A









6.27%









N/A









(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.





(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.











About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.







Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.11 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.18 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.





These non-GAAP financial measures include “Pre-provision net revenue,” “Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share,” “Pre-provision net revenue to average assets,” “Efficiency ratio,” “Tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “Tangible book value per share.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.







Forward-Looking Statements







Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels, including currently anticipated levels of noninterest income and operating expenses. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions; the impact of federal trade policy, inflation, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.







CONTACTS:







Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321





Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321



















MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)





































































As of





















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(dollars in thousands)

















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Assets



















































Cash and cash equivalents









$





176,587













$





102,006













$





114,766













$





121,873













$





124,646













Investment securities













1,354,652

















1,368,405

















1,212,366

















1,216,795

















1,099,654













Loans













5,064,695

















5,018,053

















5,167,574

















5,728,237

















5,829,057













Allowance for credit losses on loans













(92,690





)













(105,176





)













(111,204





)













(151,067





)













(155,443





)









Total loans, net













4,972,005

















4,912,877

















5,056,370

















5,577,170

















5,673,614













Loans held for sale













7,899

















287,821

















344,947

















8,001

















5,555













Premises and equipment, net













86,240

















86,719

















85,710

















84,672

















83,040













Other real estate owned













393

















4,183

















4,941

















8,646

















8,304













Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value













16,720

















17,278

















17,842

















18,400

















18,902













Goodwill













7,927

















7,927

















161,904

















161,904

















161,904













Other intangible assets, net













10,362

















11,189

















12,100

















13,052

















14,003













Company-owned life insurance













214,392

















212,336

















211,168

















209,193

















207,211













Credit enhancement asset













5,800

















5,615

















16,804

















20,633

















18,202













Other assets













254,901

















268,448

















267,891

















263,850

















293,039













Total assets









$





7,107,878













$





7,284,804













$





7,506,809













$





7,704,189













$





7,708,074































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits









$





1,074,212













$





1,090,707













$





1,055,564













$





1,050,617













$





1,108,521













Interest-bearing deposits













4,872,707

















4,845,727

















5,141,679

















5,206,219

















5,009,502













Total deposits













5,946,919

















5,936,434

















6,197,243

















6,256,836

















6,118,023













Short-term borrowings













8,654

















40,224

















87,499

















13,849

















7,208













FHLB advances and other borrowings













345,000

















498,000

















258,000

















425,000

















600,000













Subordinated debt













77,759

















77,754

















77,749

















82,744

















91,656













Trust preferred debentures













51,518

















51,358

















51,205

















51,058

















50,921













Other liabilities













104,323

















109,597

















124,266

















103,481

















103,487













Total liabilities













6,534,173

















6,713,367

















6,795,962

















6,932,968

















6,971,295













Total shareholders’ equity













573,705

















571,437

















710,847

















771,221

















736,779













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





7,107,878













$





7,284,804













$





7,506,809













$





7,704,189













$





7,708,074



























MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)





































































For the Three Months Ended





















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2025

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024















Net interest income:

















































Interest income









$





97,924









$





99,355













$





104,470













$





108,994













$





107,138













Interest expense













39,229













41,065

















45,900

















49,884

















48,243













Net interest income













58,695













58,290

















58,570

















59,110

















58,895













Provision for credit losses:

















































Provision for credit losses on loans













17,369













10,850

















74,183

















17,925

















8,482













Recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments













—













—

















—

















—

















(200





)









Total provision for credit losses













17,369













10,850

















74,183

















17,925

















8,282













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













41,326













47,440

















(15,613





)













41,185

















50,613













Noninterest income:

















































Wealth management revenue













7,379













7,350

















7,660

















7,104

















6,801













Service charges on deposit accounts













3,351













3,305

















3,506

















3,411

















3,121













Interchange revenue













3,463













3,151

















3,528

















3,506

















3,563













Residential mortgage banking revenue













756













676

















637

















697

















557













Income on company-owned life insurance













2,068













2,334

















1,975

















1,981

















1,925













Loss on sales of investment securities, net













—













—

















(34





)













(44





)













(152





)









Credit enhancement income (loss)













3,848













(578





)













15,810

















14,206

















14,328













Other income













2,669













1,525

















2,289

















2,684

















1,841













Total noninterest income













23,534













17,763

















35,371

















33,545

















31,984













Noninterest expense:

















































Salaries and employee benefits













25,685













26,416

















22,283

















24,382

















22,872













Occupancy and equipment













4,166













4,498

















4,286

















4,393

















3,964













Data processing













7,035













6,919

















7,278

















6,955

















7,205













Professional services













2,792













2,741

















1,580

















1,744

















2,243













Impairment on goodwill













—













153,977

















—

















—

















—













Amortization of intangible assets













827













911

















952

















951

















1,016













Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets













—













—

















7,601

















—

















—













FDIC insurance













1,422













1,463

















1,383

















1,402

















1,219













Other expense













8,065













6,080

















13,336

















9,937

















12,265













Total noninterest expense













49,992













203,005

















58,699

















49,764

















50,784













Income (loss) before income taxes













14,868













(137,802





)













(38,941





)













24,966

















31,813













Income tax expense (benefit)













2,844













3,172

















(8,172





)













4,535

















6,094













Net income (loss)













12,024













(140,974





)













(30,769





)













20,431

















25,719













Preferred stock dividends













2,228













2,228

















2,228

















2,229

















2,228













Net income (loss) available to common shareholders









$





9,796









$





(143,202





)









$





(32,997





)









$





18,202













$





23,491





























































Basic earnings (loss) per common share









$





0.44









$





(6.58





)









$





(1.52





)









$





0.83













$





1.06













Diluted earnings (loss) per common share









$





0.44









$





(6.58





)









$





(1.52





)









$





0.83













$





1.06













Weighted average common shares outstanding













21,820,190













21,795,570

















21,748,428

















21,675,818

















21,731,195













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding













21,820,190













21,795,570

















21,753,711

















21,678,242

















21,734,849



























MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)(continued)





































































As of





















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(dollars in thousands)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024













Loan Portfolio Mix



















































Commercial loans









$





1,178,792









$





879,286









$





934,847









$





879,590









$





955,667









Equipment finance loans













364,526













390,276













416,970













442,552













461,409









Equipment finance leases













347,155













373,168













391,390













417,531













428,659









Commercial FHA warehouse lines













1,068













—













8,004













50,198













—









Total commercial loans and leases













1,891,541













1,642,730













1,751,211













1,789,871













1,845,735









Commercial real estate













2,412,761













2,592,325













2,591,664













2,510,472













2,421,505









Construction and land development













258,729













264,966













299,842













422,253













476,528









Residential real estate













361,261













373,095













380,557













378,658













378,393









Consumer













140,403













144,937













144,300













626,983













706,896









Total loans









$





5,064,695









$





5,018,053









$





5,167,574









$





5,728,237









$





5,829,057



























































Loan Portfolio Segment



















































Regions

















































Eastern









$





901,848









$





897,792









$





899,611









$





902,993









$





884,343









Northern













753,590













747,028













714,562













730,752













724,782









Southern













778,124













711,787













720,188













694,810













699,893









St. Louis













884,685













902,743













868,190













850,327













825,291









Total Community Bank













3,318,247













3,259,350













3,202,551













3,178,882













3,134,309









Specialty finance













701,244













874,567













1,038,238













1,018,961













1,107,508









Equipment finance













711,681













763,444













808,359













860,083













890,068









Non-core loan program and other



(





1)















333,523













120,692













118,426













670,311













697,172









Total loans









$





5,064,695









$





5,018,053









$





5,167,574









$





5,728,237









$





5,829,057



























































Deposit Portfolio Mix



















































Noninterest-bearing demand









$





1,074,212









$





1,090,707









$





1,055,564









$





1,050,617









$





1,108,521









Interest-bearing:

















































Checking













2,180,717













2,161,282













2,378,256













2,389,970













2,343,533









Money market













1,216,357













1,154,403













1,173,630













1,187,139













1,143,668









Savings













511,470













522,663













507,305













510,260













538,462









Time













818,813













818,732













822,981













849,413













852,415









Brokered time













145,350













188,647













259,507













269,437













131,424









Total deposits









$





5,946,919









$





5,936,434









$





6,197,243









$





6,256,836









$





6,118,023



























































Deposit Portfolio by Channel



















































Retail









$





2,811,838









$





2,846,494









$





2,749,650









$





2,695,077









$





2,742,494









Commercial













1,145,369













1,074,837













1,209,815













1,218,657













1,217,068









Public Funds













618,172













490,374













505,912













574,704













568,889









Wealth & Trust













304,626













301,251













340,615













332,242













298,659









Servicing













785,659













842,567













896,436













958,662













931,892









Brokered Deposits













248,707













358,063













473,451













390,558













238,708









Other













32,548













22,848













21,364













86,936













120,313









Total deposits









$





5,946,919









$





5,936,434









$





6,197,243









$





6,256,836









$





6,118,023









(1) Non-core loan programs refer to loan portfolios originated through third parties or capital markets, including loans to finance the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.



















MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.













RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)





























































Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation





































































For the Three Months Ended



















June 30,









March 31,









December 31,









September 30,









June 30,











(dollars in thousands, expect per share data)















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024













Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense - GAAP









$





14,868













$





(137,802





)









$





(38,941





)









$





24,966













$





31,813













Adjustments to noninterest income:

















































Loss on sales of investment securities, net













—

















—

















34

















44

















152













Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt













—

















—

















13

















(77





)













(167





)









Total adjustments to noninterest income













—

















—

















47

















(33





)













(15





)









Adjustments to noninterest expense:

















































Impairment on goodwill













—

















(153,977





)













—

















—

















—













Total adjustments to noninterest expense













—

















(153,977





)













—

















—

















—













Adjusted earnings (loss) pre tax - non-GAAP













14,868

















16,175

















(38,894





)













24,933

















31,798













Adjusted earnings (loss) tax (benefit) expense













2,844

















3,172

















(8,159





)













4,526

















6,090













Adjusted earnings (loss) - non-GAAP













12,024

















13,003

















(30,735





)













20,407

















25,708













Preferred stock dividends













2,228

















2,228

















2,228

















2,229

















2,228













Adjusted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders









$





9,796













$





10,775













$





(32,963





)









$





18,178













$





23,480













Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share









$





0.44













$





0.49













$





(1.52





)









$





0.82













$





1.06































































Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation





































































For the Three Months Ended





















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(dollars in thousands)

















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024















Income (loss) before income taxes









$





14,868













$





(137,802





)









$





(38,941





)









$





24,966













$





31,813













Provision for credit losses













17,369

















10,850

















74,183

















17,925

















8,282













Impairment on goodwill













—

















153,977

















—

















—

















—













Pre-provision net revenue









$





32,237













$





27,025













$





35,242













$





42,891













$





40,095













Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share









$





1.48













$





1.24













$





1.62













$





1.98













$





1.84













Pre-provision net revenue to average assets













1.81





%













1.47





%













1.83





%













2.21





%













2.07





%























MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.













RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)





























































Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation





































































For the Three Months Ended





















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(dollars in thousands)

















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024















Noninterest expense - GAAP









$





49,992













$





203,005













$





58,699













$





49,764













$





50,784













Impairment on goodwill













—

















(153,977





)













—

















—

















—













Adjusted noninterest expense









$





49,992













$





49,028













$





58,699













$





49,764













$





50,784





























































Net interest income - GAAP









$





58,695













$





58,290













$





58,570













$





59,110













$





58,895













Effect of tax-exempt income













267

















208

















220

















205

















170













Adjusted net interest income













58,962

















58,498

















58,790

















59,315

















59,065





























































Noninterest income - GAAP













23,534

















17,763

















35,371

















33,545

















31,984













Loss on sales of investment securities, net













—

















—

















34

















44

















152













Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt













—

















—

















13

















(77





)













(167





)









Adjusted noninterest income













23,534

















17,763

















35,418

















33,512

















31,969





























































Adjusted total revenue









$





82,496













$





76,261













$





94,208













$





92,827













$





91,034































































Efficiency ratio















60.60





%













64.29





%













62.31





%













53.61





%













55.79





%























Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share





































































As of





















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity



























































Total shareholders' equity—GAAP









$





573,705













$





571,437













$





710,847













$





771,221













$





736,779













Adjustments:

















































Preferred Stock













(110,548





)













(110,548





)













(110,548





)













(110,548





)













(110,548





)









Goodwill













(7,927





)













(7,927





)













(161,904





)













(161,904





)













(161,904





)









Other intangible assets, net













(10,362





)













(11,189





)













(12,100





)













(13,052





)













(14,003





)









Tangible common equity













444,868

















441,773

















426,295

















485,717

















450,324































































Total Assets to Tangible Assets:



















































Total assets—GAAP









$





7,107,878













$





7,284,804













$





7,506,809













$





7,704,189













$





7,708,074













Adjustments:

















































Goodwill













(7,927





)













(7,927





)













(161,904





)













(161,904





)













(161,904





)









Other intangible assets, net













(10,362





)













(11,189





)













(12,100





)













(13,052





)













(14,003





)









Tangible assets









$





7,089,589













$





7,265,688













$





7,332,805













$





7,529,233













$





7,532,167





























































Common Shares Outstanding













21,515,138

















21,503,036

















21,494,485

















21,393,905

















21,377,215































































Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets















6.27





%













6.08





%













5.81





%













6.45





%













5.98





%











Tangible Book Value Per Share











$





20.68













$





20.54













$





19.83













$





22.70













$





21.07











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.