Midland States Bancorp Reports $9.8 Million Net Income for Second Quarter 2025

Midland States Bancorp reports second quarter 2025 net income of $9.8 million, improving credit quality and profitability metrics.
Quiver AI Summary
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, a decline from $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2024, but a recovery from a substantial loss of $143.2 million in the previous quarter due to goodwill impairment. The company saw improvements in credit quality, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 1.56% of total assets and a notable reduction in substandard loans. Despite higher net charge-offs primarily in their specialty finance portfolio, pre-provision net revenue rose to $32.2 million, and the net interest margin improved to 3.56%. Total loans increased modestly, along with favorable trends in wealth management, while deposits remained stable. CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig expressed optimism about ongoing strategic initiatives and expected continued profitability growth throughout 2025.
Potential Positives
- Midland States Bancorp reported a significant recovery in net income, demonstrating improvement from a net loss of $143.2 million in the previous quarter to a net income of $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- The company achieved a reduction in nonperforming assets to 1.56% of total assets, down from 2.08% in the prior quarter, indicating improved asset quality.
- Overall capital levels improved, with total capital to risk-weighted assets at 14.50%, significantly above regulatory minimums, reflecting a solid capital position.
- Net interest margin increased to 3.56%, promoting profitability through enhanced net interest income as funding costs decreased.
Potential Negatives
- Net income available to common shareholders decreased significantly from $23.5 million in Q2 2024 to $9.8 million in Q2 2025, reflecting a troubling decline in profitability.
- Net charge-offs increased notably to $29.9 million for the second quarter, indicating potential ongoing credit quality issues, particularly in the specialty finance portfolio.
- Despite recent improvements in nonperforming assets, the overall provision for credit losses was still substantial at $17.4 million for the quarter, suggesting persistent concerns about loan performance.
FAQ
What were Midland States Bancorp's net income results for Q2 2025?
Midland States Bancorp reported a net income of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.
How did net interest margin perform in Q2 2025?
The net interest margin increased to 3.56%, up 7 basis points from the previous quarter.
What changes occurred in nonperforming assets during Q2 2025?
Nonperforming assets decreased to $111 million, or 1.56% of total assets, down from 2.08% in Q1 2025.
How did total loans and deposits perform as of June 30, 2025?
Total loans increased to $5.06 billion, while total deposits rose to $5.95 billion compared to the previous quarter.
What key strategic initiatives did Midland States Bancorp discuss for the future?
The company highlighted plans to improve credit quality and grow the common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 10.0%.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$MSBI Insider Trading Activity
$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.
- DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $19,000
- JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 196,555 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,365,021
- DANA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, INC. added 183,205 shares (+323.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,136,469
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 106,813 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,828,638
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 102,951 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,783,111
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 96,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,643,656
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 75,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,284,000
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 66,980 shares (+47.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,146,697
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MSBI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025
- Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 01/28/2025
Full Release
EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
This also compares to a net loss of $143.2 million, or $6.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, which included impairment of goodwill of $154.0 million.
2025
Second
Quarter Results
Net income available to common shareholders of
$9.8 million
, or
$0.44
per diluted share, for the
second quarter of 2025
Adjusted earnings of
$9.8 million
, or
$0.44
per diluted share, compared to
$10.8 million
, or
$0.49
per diluted share, in prior quarter
Pre-provision net revenue of
$32.2 million
, or
$1.48
per diluted share, for the
second quarter of 2025
compared to
$27.0 million
, or
$1.24
per diluted share, for the
first quarter of 2025
Net interest margin of 3.56%, compared to 3.49% in prior quarter
Nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56%, compared to 2.08% in prior quarter
Total capital to risk-weighted assets of
14.50%
and common equity tier 1 capital of
9.02%
Discussion of Outlook; President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey G. Ludwig:
“Second quarter marked a notable step in returning Midland to a more normalized operating environment, with progress on several strategic initiatives ranging from growing our community bank to further improving our credit quality. Capital levels increased quarter-over-quarter, and we continue to target growing our common equity tier 1 capital ratio to our target of 10.0%.
During the quarter, we had limited new substandard or nonperforming loans identified, and importantly saw our non-performing assets decrease to $111 million, or 1.56% of total assets, versus $151 million, or 2.08% of total assets in the first quarter. After quarter-end, the bank successfully exited two larger non-performing relationships in July totaling $29 million, which all else equal would bring our non-performing asset ratio down another 41 basis points. Tighter underwriting standards in our equipment finance and specialty finance portfolios have already begun to meaningfully reduce our exposure to these higher-risk portfolios. In addition, we completed the previously announced sale of our GreenSky loans in April further improving our capital and liquidity.
Profitability trends were also favorable in the second quarter, with net interest margin expanding 7 basis points to 3.56%, pre-provision net revenue growing to $32.2 million, and strong contribution from our wealth management platform. We expect further improvement in profitability over the balance of 2025.”
Key Points for
Second
Quarter and Outlook
Acceleration of Credit Clean-up; Tightened Underwriting Standards
Substandard accruing loans and nonperforming loans decreased to $58.5 million and $109.5 million at June 30, 2025, respectively. No significant new substandard or nonperforming loans were identified during the quarter.
Net charge-offs were $29.9 million for the quarter, including:
$13.9 million of charge-offs in our specialty finance portfolio, of which $10.2 million was specifically reserved for in a prior quarter
$4.7 million of fully reimbursed charge-offs related to our third party lending programs
$3.9 million of charge-offs in our equipment finance portfolio as we continue to see credit issues primarily in the trucking industry
Provision for credit losses on loans was $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of continued trends in the equipment finance portfolio.
Allowance for credit losses on loans was $92.7 million, or 1.83% of total loans.
The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Company’s loan portfolio asset quality as of June 30, 2025.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Asset Quality
Loans 30-89 days past due
$
40,959
$
48,221
$
43,681
$
55,329
$
54,045
Nonperforming loans
109,512
145,690
150,907
114,556
112,124
Nonperforming assets
111,174
151,264
157,409
126,771
123,774
Substandard accruing loans
58,478
77,620
84,058
167,549
135,555
Net charge-offs
29,854
16,878
112,776
22,302
13,883
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
0.81
%
0.96
%
0.85
%
0.97
%
0.93
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
2.16
%
2.90
%
2.92
%
2.00
%
1.92
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.56
%
2.08
%
2.10
%
1.65
%
1.61
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.83
%
2.10
%
2.15
%
2.64
%
2.67
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
84.64
%
72.19
%
73.69
%
131.87
%
138.63
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
2.34
%
1.35
%
7.94
%
1.53
%
0.94
%
Solid Growth Trends in Community Bank & Wealth Management
Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $5.06 billion, an increase of $46.6 million from March 31, 2025. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows:
Loans originated by our Community Bank increased $58.9 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2025. Pipelines remain strong and we continued to add to our sales teams in the second quarter.
Non-core loans originated through third-party programs increased $212.8 million from March 31, 2025, as a result of the financing of the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.
We continue to pursue an intentional decrease in our Specialty Finance loan portfolio, as we tighten credit standards. Balances in this loan portfolio decreased $173.3 million during the quarter.
Equipment finance portfolio balances declined $51.8 million during the quarter as we continue to reduce the overall balances in this unit and tighten underwriting standards.
Total deposits were $5.95 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $10.5 million from March 31, 2025. The increase in deposits reflects the following:
Commercial and public fund deposits increased $70.5 million and $127.8 million, respectively, in the quarter.
Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $16.5 million in the quarter.
Retail and servicing deposits decreased $34.7 million and $56.9 million, respectively, in the quarter.
Brokered deposits, including both money market and time deposits, decreased by $109.4 million.
Servicing deposits decreased $284.4 million in July 2025 due to the acquisition of one of our servicing customers, expected to positively impact future margin.
Wealth Management revenue totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Assets under administration were $4.18 billion at June 30, 2025. The Company added three new sales positions in the second quarter of 2025 and continues to experience strong pipelines.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin was 3.56%, up 7 basis points compared to the first quarter, and we saw a continued decline in the cost of funding. Rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank in late 2024 continue to result in a lower cost of deposits for the Company, which fell to 2.19% in the second quarter of 2025.
The following table summarizes certain factors affecting the Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025.
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest-earning assets
Average
Balance
Interest &
Fees
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Fees
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Fees
Yield/
Rate
Cash and cash equivalents
$
67,326
$
716
4.27
%
$
68,671
$
718
4.24
%
$
65,250
$
875
5.40
%
Investment securities
(
1)
1,367,180
17,164
5.04
1,311,887
15,517
4.80
1,098,452
12,805
4.69
Loans
(
1)(2)
5,123,558
79,240
6.20
5,057,394
78,118
6.26
5,915,523
92,581
6.29
Loans held for sale
44,642
377
3.39
326,348
4,563
5.67
4,910
84
6.84
Nonmarketable equity securities
38,803
694
7.17
35,614
647
7.37
44,216
963
8.76
Total interest-earning assets
6,641,509
98,191
5.93
6,799,914
99,563
5.94
7,128,351
107,308
6.05
Noninterest-earning assets
513,801
667,940
669,370
Total assets
$
7,155,310
$
7,467,854
$
7,797,721
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
4,845,609
$
32,290
2.67
%
$
5,074,007
$
34,615
2.77
%
$
5,101,365
$
39,476
3.11
%
Short-term borrowings
60,117
573
3.82
73,767
700
3.85
30,449
308
4.07
FHLB advances & other borrowings
363,505
3,766
4.16
299,578
3,163
4.28
500,758
5,836
4.69
Subordinated debt
77,757
1,394
7.19
77,752
1,387
7.23
93,090
1,265
5.47
Trust preferred debentures
51,439
1,206
9.40
51,283
1,200
9.49
50,921
1,358
10.73
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,398,427
39,229
2.91
5,576,387
41,065
2.99
5,776,583
48,243
3.36
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,075,945
1,052,181
1,132,451
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
108,819
123,613
104,841
Shareholders’ equity
572,119
715,673
783,846
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity
$
7,155,310
$
7,467,854
$
7,797,721
Net Interest Margin
$
58,962
3.56
%
$
58,498
3.49
%
$
59,065
3.33
%
Cost of Deposits
2.19
%
2.29
%
2.55
%
(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
Trends in Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income was $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 included credit enhancement income of $3.8 million, primarily related to an increase in charge-offs in our third-party loan origination and servicing program which were fully reimbursed by our program sponsor.
Noninterest expense was $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $203.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, which included goodwill impairment of $154.0 million. The Company continues to experience higher levels of professional services, legal fees and other expenses related to loan collections and the restatement of our financial statements.
Second
Quarter
2025
Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):
As of and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Return on average assets
0.67
%
(7.66
)%
(1.59
)%
1.05
%
1.33
%
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets
(
1)
1.81
%
1.47
%
1.83
%
2.21
%
2.07
%
Net interest margin
3.56
%
3.49
%
3.34
%
3.34
%
3.33
%
Efficiency ratio
(1)
60.60
%
64.29
%
62.31
%
53.61
%
55.79
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.80
%
11.02
%
3.04
%
2.56
%
2.62
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
2.34
%
1.35
%
7.94
%
1.53
%
0.94
%
Tangible book value per share at period end
(1)
$
20.68
$
20.54
$
19.83
$
22.70
$
21.07
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.44
$
(6.58
)
$
(1.52
)
$
0.83
$
1.06
Common shares outstanding at period end
21,515,138
21,503,036
21,494,485
21,393,905
21,377,215
Trust assets under administration
$
4,181,180
$
4,101,414
$
4,153,080
$
4,268,539
$
3,996,175
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
Capital
At June 30, 2025, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:
As of
June 30, 2025
Midland States Bank
Midland States
Bancorp, Inc.
Minimum Regulatory
Requirements
(2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.74%
14.50%
10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.49%
12.07%
8.50%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
12.49%
9.02%
7.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.93%
9.59%
4.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(1)
N/A
6.27%
N/A
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.11 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.18 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.
These non-GAAP financial measures include “Pre-provision net revenue,” “Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share,” “Pre-provision net revenue to average assets,” “Efficiency ratio,” “Tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “Tangible book value per share.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels, including currently anticipated levels of noninterest income and operating expenses. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions; the impact of federal trade policy, inflation, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
176,587
$
102,006
$
114,766
$
121,873
$
124,646
Investment securities
1,354,652
1,368,405
1,212,366
1,216,795
1,099,654
Loans
5,064,695
5,018,053
5,167,574
5,728,237
5,829,057
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(92,690
)
(105,176
)
(111,204
)
(151,067
)
(155,443
)
Total loans, net
4,972,005
4,912,877
5,056,370
5,577,170
5,673,614
Loans held for sale
7,899
287,821
344,947
8,001
5,555
Premises and equipment, net
86,240
86,719
85,710
84,672
83,040
Other real estate owned
393
4,183
4,941
8,646
8,304
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value
16,720
17,278
17,842
18,400
18,902
Goodwill
7,927
7,927
161,904
161,904
161,904
Other intangible assets, net
10,362
11,189
12,100
13,052
14,003
Company-owned life insurance
214,392
212,336
211,168
209,193
207,211
Credit enhancement asset
5,800
5,615
16,804
20,633
18,202
Other assets
254,901
268,448
267,891
263,850
293,039
Total assets
$
7,107,878
$
7,284,804
$
7,506,809
$
7,704,189
$
7,708,074
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,074,212
$
1,090,707
$
1,055,564
$
1,050,617
$
1,108,521
Interest-bearing deposits
4,872,707
4,845,727
5,141,679
5,206,219
5,009,502
Total deposits
5,946,919
5,936,434
6,197,243
6,256,836
6,118,023
Short-term borrowings
8,654
40,224
87,499
13,849
7,208
FHLB advances and other borrowings
345,000
498,000
258,000
425,000
600,000
Subordinated debt
77,759
77,754
77,749
82,744
91,656
Trust preferred debentures
51,518
51,358
51,205
51,058
50,921
Other liabilities
104,323
109,597
124,266
103,481
103,487
Total liabilities
6,534,173
6,713,367
6,795,962
6,932,968
6,971,295
Total shareholders’ equity
573,705
571,437
710,847
771,221
736,779
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
7,107,878
$
7,284,804
$
7,506,809
$
7,704,189
$
7,708,074
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Net interest income:
Interest income
$
97,924
$
99,355
$
104,470
$
108,994
$
107,138
Interest expense
39,229
41,065
45,900
49,884
48,243
Net interest income
58,695
58,290
58,570
59,110
58,895
Provision for credit losses:
Provision for credit losses on loans
17,369
10,850
74,183
17,925
8,482
Recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments
—
—
—
—
(200
)
Total provision for credit losses
17,369
10,850
74,183
17,925
8,282
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
41,326
47,440
(15,613
)
41,185
50,613
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenue
7,379
7,350
7,660
7,104
6,801
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,351
3,305
3,506
3,411
3,121
Interchange revenue
3,463
3,151
3,528
3,506
3,563
Residential mortgage banking revenue
756
676
637
697
557
Income on company-owned life insurance
2,068
2,334
1,975
1,981
1,925
Loss on sales of investment securities, net
—
—
(34
)
(44
)
(152
)
Credit enhancement income (loss)
3,848
(578
)
15,810
14,206
14,328
Other income
2,669
1,525
2,289
2,684
1,841
Total noninterest income
23,534
17,763
35,371
33,545
31,984
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
25,685
26,416
22,283
24,382
22,872
Occupancy and equipment
4,166
4,498
4,286
4,393
3,964
Data processing
7,035
6,919
7,278
6,955
7,205
Professional services
2,792
2,741
1,580
1,744
2,243
Impairment on goodwill
—
153,977
—
—
—
Amortization of intangible assets
827
911
952
951
1,016
Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets
—
—
7,601
—
—
FDIC insurance
1,422
1,463
1,383
1,402
1,219
Other expense
8,065
6,080
13,336
9,937
12,265
Total noninterest expense
49,992
203,005
58,699
49,764
50,784
Income (loss) before income taxes
14,868
(137,802
)
(38,941
)
24,966
31,813
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,844
3,172
(8,172
)
4,535
6,094
Net income (loss)
12,024
(140,974
)
(30,769
)
20,431
25,719
Preferred stock dividends
2,228
2,228
2,228
2,229
2,228
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
9,796
$
(143,202
)
$
(32,997
)
$
18,202
$
23,491
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.44
$
(6.58
)
$
(1.52
)
$
0.83
$
1.06
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.44
$
(6.58
)
$
(1.52
)
$
0.83
$
1.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding
21,820,190
21,795,570
21,748,428
21,675,818
21,731,195
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
21,820,190
21,795,570
21,753,711
21,678,242
21,734,849
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)(continued)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Loan Portfolio Mix
Commercial loans
$
1,178,792
$
879,286
$
934,847
$
879,590
$
955,667
Equipment finance loans
364,526
390,276
416,970
442,552
461,409
Equipment finance leases
347,155
373,168
391,390
417,531
428,659
Commercial FHA warehouse lines
1,068
—
8,004
50,198
—
Total commercial loans and leases
1,891,541
1,642,730
1,751,211
1,789,871
1,845,735
Commercial real estate
2,412,761
2,592,325
2,591,664
2,510,472
2,421,505
Construction and land development
258,729
264,966
299,842
422,253
476,528
Residential real estate
361,261
373,095
380,557
378,658
378,393
Consumer
140,403
144,937
144,300
626,983
706,896
Total loans
$
5,064,695
$
5,018,053
$
5,167,574
$
5,728,237
$
5,829,057
Loan Portfolio Segment
Regions
Eastern
$
901,848
$
897,792
$
899,611
$
902,993
$
884,343
Northern
753,590
747,028
714,562
730,752
724,782
Southern
778,124
711,787
720,188
694,810
699,893
St. Louis
884,685
902,743
868,190
850,327
825,291
Total Community Bank
3,318,247
3,259,350
3,202,551
3,178,882
3,134,309
Specialty finance
701,244
874,567
1,038,238
1,018,961
1,107,508
Equipment finance
711,681
763,444
808,359
860,083
890,068
Non-core loan program and other
(
1)
333,523
120,692
118,426
670,311
697,172
Total loans
$
5,064,695
$
5,018,053
$
5,167,574
$
5,728,237
$
5,829,057
Deposit Portfolio Mix
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,074,212
$
1,090,707
$
1,055,564
$
1,050,617
$
1,108,521
Interest-bearing:
Checking
2,180,717
2,161,282
2,378,256
2,389,970
2,343,533
Money market
1,216,357
1,154,403
1,173,630
1,187,139
1,143,668
Savings
511,470
522,663
507,305
510,260
538,462
Time
818,813
818,732
822,981
849,413
852,415
Brokered time
145,350
188,647
259,507
269,437
131,424
Total deposits
$
5,946,919
$
5,936,434
$
6,197,243
$
6,256,836
$
6,118,023
Deposit Portfolio by Channel
Retail
$
2,811,838
$
2,846,494
$
2,749,650
$
2,695,077
$
2,742,494
Commercial
1,145,369
1,074,837
1,209,815
1,218,657
1,217,068
Public Funds
618,172
490,374
505,912
574,704
568,889
Wealth & Trust
304,626
301,251
340,615
332,242
298,659
Servicing
785,659
842,567
896,436
958,662
931,892
Brokered Deposits
248,707
358,063
473,451
390,558
238,708
Other
32,548
22,848
21,364
86,936
120,313
Total deposits
$
5,946,919
$
5,936,434
$
6,197,243
$
6,256,836
$
6,118,023
(1) Non-core loan programs refer to loan portfolios originated through third parties or capital markets, including loans to finance the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, expect per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense - GAAP
$
14,868
$
(137,802
)
$
(38,941
)
$
24,966
$
31,813
Adjustments to noninterest income:
Loss on sales of investment securities, net
—
—
34
44
152
Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt
—
—
13
(77
)
(167
)
Total adjustments to noninterest income
—
—
47
(33
)
(15
)
Adjustments to noninterest expense:
Impairment on goodwill
—
(153,977
)
—
—
—
Total adjustments to noninterest expense
—
(153,977
)
—
—
—
Adjusted earnings (loss) pre tax - non-GAAP
14,868
16,175
(38,894
)
24,933
31,798
Adjusted earnings (loss) tax (benefit) expense
2,844
3,172
(8,159
)
4,526
6,090
Adjusted earnings (loss) - non-GAAP
12,024
13,003
(30,735
)
20,407
25,708
Preferred stock dividends
2,228
2,228
2,228
2,229
2,228
Adjusted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders
$
9,796
$
10,775
$
(32,963
)
$
18,178
$
23,480
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.44
$
0.49
$
(1.52
)
$
0.82
$
1.06
Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
14,868
$
(137,802
)
$
(38,941
)
$
24,966
$
31,813
Provision for credit losses
17,369
10,850
74,183
17,925
8,282
Impairment on goodwill
—
153,977
—
—
—
Pre-provision net revenue
$
32,237
$
27,025
$
35,242
$
42,891
$
40,095
Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share
$
1.48
$
1.24
$
1.62
$
1.98
$
1.84
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets
1.81
%
1.47
%
1.83
%
2.21
%
2.07
%
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Noninterest expense - GAAP
$
49,992
$
203,005
$
58,699
$
49,764
$
50,784
Impairment on goodwill
—
(153,977
)
—
—
—
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
49,992
$
49,028
$
58,699
$
49,764
$
50,784
Net interest income - GAAP
$
58,695
$
58,290
$
58,570
$
59,110
$
58,895
Effect of tax-exempt income
267
208
220
205
170
Adjusted net interest income
58,962
58,498
58,790
59,315
59,065
Noninterest income - GAAP
23,534
17,763
35,371
33,545
31,984
Loss on sales of investment securities, net
—
—
34
44
152
Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt
—
—
13
(77
)
(167
)
Adjusted noninterest income
23,534
17,763
35,418
33,512
31,969
Adjusted total revenue
$
82,496
$
76,261
$
94,208
$
92,827
$
91,034
Efficiency ratio
60.60
%
64.29
%
62.31
%
53.61
%
55.79
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP
$
573,705
$
571,437
$
710,847
$
771,221
$
736,779
Adjustments:
Preferred Stock
(110,548
)
(110,548
)
(110,548
)
(110,548
)
(110,548
)
Goodwill
(7,927
)
(7,927
)
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
Other intangible assets, net
(10,362
)
(11,189
)
(12,100
)
(13,052
)
(14,003
)
Tangible common equity
444,868
441,773
426,295
485,717
450,324
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:
Total assets—GAAP
$
7,107,878
$
7,284,804
$
7,506,809
$
7,704,189
$
7,708,074
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(7,927
)
(7,927
)
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
(161,904
)
Other intangible assets, net
(10,362
)
(11,189
)
(12,100
)
(13,052
)
(14,003
)
Tangible assets
$
7,089,589
$
7,265,688
$
7,332,805
$
7,529,233
$
7,532,167
Common Shares Outstanding
21,515,138
21,503,036
21,494,485
21,393,905
21,377,215
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
6.27
%
6.08
%
5.81
%
6.45
%
5.98
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
20.68
$
20.54
$
19.83
$
22.70
$
21.07
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
