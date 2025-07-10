Midland States Bancorp to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 24, 2025

Midland States Bancorp will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, with an investor presentation.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, after market close. The financial results will be accompanied by an investor presentation, which will be available on the company's investor relations website. Based in Effingham, Illinois, Midland States Bancorp is a community financial holding company and the parent of Midland States Bank, boasting approximately $7.28 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025. The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer banking, business financing, and wealth management. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their CFO, Eric T. Lemke.

$MSBI Insider Trading Activity

$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $19,000

JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MSBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 01/28/2025

on 01/28/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $23.0 on 01/28/2025

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Along with the press release announcing the financial results, the Company will publish an investor presentation that will be available on the



Webcasts and Presentations



page of its investor relations website.







About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.







Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.28 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.10 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.







CONTACTS:







Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at



elemke@midlandsb.com



or (217) 342-7321



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.