Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (Symbol: MSBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.40, changing hands as low as $23.35 per share. Midland States Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSBI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.98 per share, with $28.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.38.

