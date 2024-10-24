Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) reported $74.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +17.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Midland States Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.8% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.8% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 62.8% versus 62.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 62.8% versus 62.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Interest-Earning Assets : $7.07 billion compared to the $7.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.07 billion compared to the $7.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Residential mortgage banking revenue : $0.70 million versus $0.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.70 million versus $0.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth management revenue : $7.10 million versus $6.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.10 million versus $6.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE)/Adjusted net interest income : $55.16 million versus $54.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $55.16 million versus $54.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $19.34 million compared to the $18.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $19.34 million compared to the $18.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.41 million versus $3.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.41 million versus $3.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Interchange revenue: $3.51 million compared to the $3.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

