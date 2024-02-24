Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Price Target Increased by 8.57% to 29.07

The average one-year price target for Midland States Bancorp (NasdaqGS:MSBI) has been revised to 29.07 / share. This is an increase of 8.57% from the prior estimate of 26.78 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.98% from the latest reported closing price of 24.23 / share.

Midland States Bancorp Declares $0.31 Dividend

On February 6, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $24.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.87%, the lowest has been 3.34%, and the highest has been 8.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland States Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSBI is 0.06%, a decrease of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 14,698K shares. The put/call ratio of MSBI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,269K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 759K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 614K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 499K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 470K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 20.91% over the last quarter.

Midland States Bancorp Background Information

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services.

