Is Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Midland States Bancorp (MSBI). MSBI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.98. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.99. Over the last 12 months, MSBI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.53 and as low as 6.86, with a median of 8.23.

Another notable valuation metric for MSBI is its P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MSBI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, MSBI's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.74.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MSBI has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.84.

Finally, we should also recognize that MSBI has a P/CF ratio of 7.87. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. MSBI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.65. Within the past 12 months, MSBI's P/CF has been as high as 8.92 and as low as 4.32, with a median of 6.60.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Midland States Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MSBI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

