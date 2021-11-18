Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.19, the dividend yield is 4.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSBI was $25.19, representing a -16.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.32 and a 50.33% increase over the 52 week low of $16.76.

MSBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MSBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports MSBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 98.84%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the msbi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

