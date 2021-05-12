Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.34, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSBI was $28.34, representing a -6.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.32 and a 127.08% increase over the 52 week low of $12.48.

MSBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MSBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports MSBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 92.83%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

