Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.268 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MSBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.7, the dividend yield is 6.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSBI was $15.7, representing a -46.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.50 and a 25.7% increase over the 52 week low of $12.49.

MSBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MSBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports MSBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.94%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

