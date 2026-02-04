Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MSBIP) Price Target Increased by 16.92% to 26.72

The average one-year price target for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:MSBIP) has been revised to $26.72 / share. This is an increase of 16.92% from the prior estimate of $22.85 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.38 to a high of $29.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from the latest reported closing price of $25.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSBIP is 0.24%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.92% to 466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBIP by 14.07% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBIP by 0.27% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 309.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBIP by 74.42% over the last quarter.

IPPP - Preferred-Plus ETF holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

