Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 per Share

Midland States Bancorp declared quarterly dividends for common and preferred stock, payable in May and June 2025.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share for its common stock, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 16, 2025. Additionally, a dividend of $0.4844 per depository share will be paid on June 30, 2025, for the Series A preferred stock, with a record date of June 16, 2025. The company, based in Effingham, Illinois, operates as a community-focused financial holding company and is the parent of Midland States Bank, having total assets of approximately $7.46 billion as of March 31, 2025. It offers a variety of banking and financial services, including commercial and consumer banking, equipment financing, and wealth management.

Potential Positives

Midland States Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The announcement of a cash dividend on its preferred stock further emphasizes the company's financial stability and ability to generate returns for investors.

The company's assets totaling approximately $7.46 billion and wealth management assets of $4.10 billion indicate a solid financial foundation and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend may signal that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term investments, potentially impacting future growth.



The specific amounts and timing of the dividends could imply that the company does not have enough confidence in its earnings to increase dividends or reinvest profits into more entrepreneurial ventures.



The release lacks details about any financial challenges the company may be facing, which could leave stakeholders concerned about the underlying stability of the company.

FAQ

When is the next dividend payment for Midland States Bancorp?

The next dividend payment is scheduled for May 23, 2025.

What is the amount of the cash dividend declared?

The cash dividend declared is $0.31 per share of common stock.

Who is eligible for the dividend payments?

Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025, are eligible for the common stock dividend.

What is the dividend for the preferred stock?

The dividend for the preferred stock is $0.4844 per depository share.

When will the preferred stock dividend be paid?

The preferred stock dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025.

$MSBI Insider Trading Activity

$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT F. SCHULTZ sold 4,262 shares for an estimated $115,081

GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 800 shares for an estimated $19,000 and 3 sales selling 1,431 shares for an estimated $37,289 .

and 3 sales selling 1,431 shares for an estimated . JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EFFINGHAM, Ill., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 23, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2025.





The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.4844 per depository share on its 7.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2025.







About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.







Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.46 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.10 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.







