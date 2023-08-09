Midland States Bancorp (FRA:6HU) Price Target Increased by 7.37% to 23.06

The average one-year price target for Midland States Bancorp (FRA:6HU) has been revised to 23.06 / share. This is an increase of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 21.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.22 to a high of 24.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.39% from the latest reported closing price of 18.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland States Bancorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6HU is 0.06%, a decrease of 48.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 15,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,362K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 759K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 614K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6HU by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 495K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6HU by 11.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 476K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6HU by 21.38% over the last quarter.

