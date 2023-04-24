Midland States Bancorp (FRA:6HU) Price Target Decreased by 11.42% to 22.38

The average one-year price target for Midland States Bancorp (FRA:6HU) has been revised to 22.38 / share. This is an decrease of 11.42% from the prior estimate of 25.26 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.91 to a high of 24.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.63% from the latest reported closing price of 18.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland States Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6HU is 0.12%, an increase of 90.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 15,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,362K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6HU by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 759K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 611K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6HU by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 527K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6HU by 4.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 509K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6HU by 8.80% over the last quarter.

