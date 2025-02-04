Midland States Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common and Preferred Stock

Midland States Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on February 21, 2025.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of common stock, payable on February 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2025. Additionally, a cash dividend of $0.4844 per depository share on its 7.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A was declared, scheduled for payment on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025. Based in Effingham, Illinois, Midland States Bancorp is a community-focused financial holding company with total assets of approximately $7.53 billion as of December 31, 2024, offering a comprehensive range of banking and financial services.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The announcement of a dividend on the 7.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock reinforces the company's financial stability and ability to generate consistent income for preferred shareholders.

The significant total assets of approximately $7.53 billion indicate a strong balance sheet, positioning Midland States Bancorp favorably in the market.

The company's diverse range of financial services suggests resilience and broad market appeal, potentially attracting new customers and investors.

Declaring dividends may signal a lack of reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could be perceived negatively by investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

What is the dividend declared by Midland States Bancorp?

Midland States Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of common stock.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on February 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2025.

What is the cash dividend for the preferred stock?

The cash dividend for the 7.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, is $0.4844 per depository share.

When will the preferred stock dividend be paid?

This dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Midland States Bancorp?

Additional information is available on their website at https://www.midlandsb.com/ or their LinkedIn page.

$MSBI Insider Trading Activity

$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY G. LUDWIG (President & CEO) sold 12,753 shares for an estimated $312,683

ROBERT F. SCHULTZ sold 4,262 shares for an estimated $115,081

DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 800 shares for an estimated $19,000 and 3 sales selling 1,431 shares for an estimated $37,289 .

and 3 sales selling 1,431 shares for an estimated . GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



EFFINGHAM, Ill., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on February 21, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.





The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.4844 per depository share on its 7.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025.







About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.







Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.53 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.15 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or



https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank



.







CONTACTS:







Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at



elemke@midlandsb.com



or (217) 342-7321



