Midland States Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MSBI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, Midland States Bancorp Inc (Symbol: MSBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 2/23/24. As a percentage of MSBI's recent stock price of $25.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when MSBI shares open for trading on 2/15/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSBI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.98 per share, with $28.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.46.

In Tuesday trading, Midland States Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

