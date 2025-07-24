MIDLAND STATES BAN Earnings Results: $MSBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIDLAND STATES BAN ($MSBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, missing estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $82,230,000, beating estimates of $76,853,430 by $5,376,570.

MIDLAND STATES BAN Insider Trading Activity

MIDLAND STATES BAN insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $19,000

JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

MIDLAND STATES BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of MIDLAND STATES BAN stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIDLAND STATES BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 01/28/2025

