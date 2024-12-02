News & Insights

Midland Holdings Shifts Share Registrar in Hong Kong

December 02, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Midland Holdings Limited (HK:1200) has released an update.

Midland Holdings Limited is set to change its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from December 27, 2024. This change means that shareholders will need to collect uncollected share certificates from the new registrar after this date. Investors should take note of this transition to ensure their share transfers are processed smoothly.

