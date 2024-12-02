Midland Holdings Shifts Share Registrar in Hong Kong

Midland Holdings Limited (HK:1200) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Midland Holdings Limited is set to change its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from December 27, 2024. This change means that shareholders will need to collect uncollected share certificates from the new registrar after this date. Investors should take note of this transition to ensure their share transfers are processed smoothly.

For further insights into HK:1200 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.