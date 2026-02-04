Midland Holdings (SEHK:1200) Price Target Increased by 13.30% to 2.61

The average one-year price target for Midland Holdings (SEHK:1200) has been revised to HK$2.61 / share. This is an increase of 13.30% from the prior estimate of HK$2.30 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.52 to a high of HK$3.79 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.79% from the latest reported closing price of HK$3.17 / share.

Midland Holdings Maintains 2.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.69%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1200 is 0.01%, an increase of 89.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.24% to 49,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 42,305K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,113K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1200 by 39.46% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,586K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares , representing an increase of 15.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1200 by 87.60% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,342K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 596K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 23.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1200 by 87.99% over the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 460K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 60.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1200 by 230.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.