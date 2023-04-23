Midland Holdings (HKEX:1200) Price Target Increased by 45.45% to 0.98

The average one-year price target for Midland Holdings (HKEX:1200) has been revised to 0.98 / share. This is an increase of 45.45% from the prior estimate of 0.67 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.97 to a high of 1.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.57% from the latest reported closing price of 0.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1200 is 0.01%, a decrease of 39.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 52,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 43,113K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,902K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,816K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,342K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 1,156K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1200 by 20.67% over the last quarter.

