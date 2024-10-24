News & Insights

Midland Exploration Unveils Promising Lithium Discoveries

October 24, 2024 — 08:49 am EDT

Midland Exploration (TSE:MD) has released an update.

Midland Exploration, in collaboration with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, has reported promising results from their 2024 drilling program on the Galinée project, with significant lithium findings. The initial drilling has uncovered several spodumene pegmatites, including new lithium showings, indicating potential for further exploration and investment interest in the area.

