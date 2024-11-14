News & Insights

Midland Exploration Reveals Gold Potential in James Bay

November 14, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

Midland Exploration (TSE:MD) has released an update.

Midland Exploration has unveiled promising gold potential at its Caniapisc Au project in James Bay, uncovering significant gold anomalies through recent sampling efforts. The company’s geological reconnaissance has identified numerous gold-bearing samples, prompting plans for further exploration in the near future.

