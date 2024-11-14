Midland Exploration Finds Gold Potential in James Bay

Midland Exploration (TSE:MD) has released an update.

Midland Exploration has discovered significant gold potential at its Caniapisc Au project in James Bay, revealing numerous gold grains and anomalies in recent geological surveys. The ongoing exploration efforts aim to further investigate these findings, which include anomalous gold values and promising mineralized rocks.

