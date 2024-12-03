News & Insights

Midland Exploration Completes $2.6M Private Placement

December 03, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Midland Exploration (TSE:MD) has released an update.

Midland Exploration has successfully completed a $2.6 million private placement to fund exploration in Quebec and for general corporate purposes. The transaction involved the issuance of flow-through common shares and common shares, with insiders participating in the deal. This move increases Midland’s total common shares to over 93 million, highlighting its strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

