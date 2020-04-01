MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, recession fears pressure most Gulf stocks

By Ateeq Shariff

April 1 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern bourses fell on Wednesday, with Dubai leading the losses, hurt by plunging oil prices and the prospect of a deep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent LCOc1 tumbled $1.45, or 5.5%, at $24.90 by 0830 GMT as a report showing a big rise in U.S. inventories and a widening rift within OPEC heightened oversupply concerns. O/R

Prices fell to $21.65 on Monday, the lowest since 2002 and the global benchmark has fallen 66% in the first three months of 2020 in its biggest ever quarterly loss.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 2.9%, weighed down by a 5% slide in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 4.6% drop in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.3% in a choppy trading session. Telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD gained 1.9% and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gained 1%.

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 664 coronavirus cases, with six deaths, while the total number of infections in the six Gulf Arab states stands at more than 4,000, with 23 deaths.

The country has revoked a system allowing individuals to obtain permits to move around during nightly curfews imposed temporarily for a disinfection drive, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.2%. Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA retreated 1% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was down 1.8%.

Losses in Qatar's index was limited by shares of Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which gained 1.3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 1%, led by a 1.5% gain in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 4.7% leap in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's government approved in a virtual meeting listing government assets planned for privatisation in stock market TADAWUL after an initial public offering (IPO).

The privatisation drive is part of Vision 2030, a package of reforms led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that is intended to wean the economy off oil and create jobs for young Saudis.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 1.8%, with most of the stocks on the index in the red.

Pressing the index were shares of Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which decreased 1.3%, and Juhayna Food Industries JUFO.CA, which plunged 8.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1% to 6,569 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI edged up 0.3% to 3,745 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 2.9% to 1,721 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.2% to 8,195 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.8% to 9,425 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.7% to 1,341 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.7% to 3,425 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 1.7% at 5,109 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

