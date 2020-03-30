MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, fears of prolonged lockdowns weigh on Mideast

By Ateeq Shariff

March 30 (Reuters) - Most bourses in the Middle East fell on Monday, weakened by a combination of lower oil prices and intensified fears that the global coronavirus shutdown could last for months.

Brent crude LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, was down $1.92, or 7.7%, at $23.01 by 1027 GMT, after earlier dropping to $22.58, the lowest since November 2002.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI sank 3.5%, with its top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD declining 5% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was down 3.1%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 2.3%, led by a 4% fall in sharia Compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 4.1% drop in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday extended to April 5 a nightly curfew to combat the spread of coronavirus as neighbouring Qatar reported its first death from the disease.

The Qatari index .QSI was down 1.8%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA fell 3.3%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA retreated 1.9%.

The Gulf state on Saturday reported its first virus-related death, a Bangladeshi resident. The majority of the 634 cases are among migrant labourers in Qatar, where foreigners make up most of the work force.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged down 0.1%, hurt by a 2.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.5% slide in National Commercial Bank 1180.SE.

The kingdom halted entry and exit into Jeddah governorate on Sunday, expanding lockdown rules as it reported four new deaths from a coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread in the region despite drastic measures to contain it.

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council have confirmed a total of nearly 3,500 infections, many related to travel to Iran, and 16 deaths from the virus.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended 2.5% lower. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA decreased 3% and Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA plunged 5.7%.

Egyptian banks have been instructed to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits in a move seemingly designed to control inflation and hoarding during the coronavirus' spread.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI slipped 0.1% to 6,373 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI slid 3.5% to 3,744 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 2.3% to 1,790 points

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.8% to 8,283 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 2.5% to 9,521 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.5% to 1,355 points

OMAN

.MSI down 0.4% to 3,467 points

KUWAIT

.BKP edged up 0.3% to 5,116 points

