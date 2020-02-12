MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak earnings hurt Dubai, Qatar; banks aid Saudi index

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar fell on Wednesday, pressured by a string of disappointing corporate earnings, while Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose marginally, supported by its banking shares.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI was down 0.3% with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 1%. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU slid 3.2%, its biggest intraday fall since November.

The telco reported a profit of 436 million dirhams ($118.71 million) in fourth-quarter, up from 346 mln dirhams year ago. But it posted a decline in revenue and its mobile subscriber base for the same period.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.9%, driven down by a 4% plunge in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA. The petrochemical maker saw its biggest decline in six months as 2019 profits almost halved from a year earlier.

The firm said external macroeconomic factors had hit commodity prices.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.2% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.3%. The kingdom's largest lender, National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, rose 0.4%.

However, the gains were capped by losses at Mobile Telecommunications Company 7030.SE, which plunged a further 7%. On Monday, the telecoms firm ended talks with the ministry of finance aimed at converting the debt the company owed to the ministry into the firm's shares.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1% as telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD added 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.