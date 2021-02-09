MIDEAST STOCKS-Wall street and oil surge boost most Gulf markets

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose early on Tuesday, after a record-setting day on Wall Street, although Qatar bucked the trend to trade lower.

Wall Street reached all-time closing highs on Monday as the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added nearly 1% and the S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI gained about 0.75%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets, also hit 13-month highs, helped by rising optimism about a pick up in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.2%, on track to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by a 3% jump in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE, the country's largest lender, and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE climbed 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority approved NCB's request to increase its capital to merge with Samba via a securities exchange offer.

The CMA gave the nod for NCB to increase its capital to 44.78 billion riyals ($11.94 billion) from 30 billion riyals, by issuing 1.48 billion ordinary shares.

Dubai's main share index .TASI added 0.7%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rising 2.2% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU up 2.4%.

In Dubai, where a second wave of coronavirus infections threatens to upend a tourism boom, stocks were on course to end four sessions of losses.

The Abu Dhabi the index .ADI was up 0.4%, led by a 1.1% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

FAB, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, is planning its debut euro-denominated bond issue, a document showed on Monday, the latest Gulf issuer to raise capital amid a downturn caused by the pandemic.

In Qatar, the index .QSI, however, eased 0.5%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 0.8% fall in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

Elsewhere, petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA lost 0.4%, after it reported a fall in full year net profit.

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

