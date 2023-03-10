MIDEAST STOCKS-United Arab Emirates markets mirror losses in crude prices

By Mohd Edrees

March 10 (Reuters) - Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, mirroring losses in crude prices on worries that a tighter monetary policy will affect fuel demand.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned of higher and potentially faster rate hikes, saying the Fed was wrong in initially thinking inflation was "transitory".

Oil prices — a key contributor to Gulf economies — extended losses to the fourth session, with Brent LCOc1 dipping 24 cents, or 0.29%, to $81.38 a barrel by 1102 GMT. O/R

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including UAE, have their currencies pegged to the dollar, thus making them directly exposed to any monetary changes in the world's largest economy.

Dubai's main market index .DFMGI dropped 0.7%, dragged by heavy losses in heavyweight real estate and financial sectors stocks.

Dubai Commercial Bank CBD.DU, the biggest loser in the index, plunged 11.8% as the stock was trading ex-dividend. Business park operator Tecom Group TECOM.DU slipped 2.9%.

Separately, UAE-based exchange house Al Ansari Financial Services said on Thursday it plans to float 10% of the company on the Dubai Financial Market through an initial public offering (IPO).

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.3%, with investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD dropping 2.1%. Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD lost 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi stock market could continue to see some price corrections amid declining crude prices and deteriorating global sentiments, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

