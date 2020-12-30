MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stocks slip after first cases of new virus variant detected

World Markets
Maqsood Alam
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fell in early trade on Wednesday after the country reported confirmed cases of the new variant of the coronavirus.

UAE discovered a "limited number" of cases of people infected with the variant, marking the first confirmed cases of the more contagious COVID-19 mutant in the Gulf region.

UAE, unlike Saudi Arabia, has not closed its border amid concerns over the mutant.

The Dubai index .DFMGI fell 0.4%. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU led the declines, falling 1.1%. Emirates ENBD Bank ENBD.DU shed 0.5%.

DXB Entertainments DXBE.DU fell 4.4%, extending its losses to a seventh day since Meraas intended to make a conditional offer to acquire the remaining shares and take it private.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI edged down 0.1%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.2% and Abu Dhabi National Insurance ADNIC.AD declining 4.9%.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI was up 0.1%, supported by 0.4% gain at Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.6% rise in Saudi Cement 3030.SE.

Elsewhere, the shopping centres owner Arabian Centres 4321.SE gained 1.8% after it proposed to distribute a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for the first half of the year.

The Qatari index .QSI was trading flat. Telecoms company Ooredoo ORDS.QA fell 2% in its third straight day of losses.

On Monday, Ooredoo and Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK said they were exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units.

Among the gainers, Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA rose 1.3% and 1%, respectively.

